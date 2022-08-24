Three men who allegedly conspired to rob local pharmacies back on July 14 were indicted this month by a Calvert County grand jury.

The three men — identified as Malik Kajaun Rivers, 26, of Bryans Road, Shahid Malik Horne, 25, of Upper Marlboro, and Samuel Alston Spence, 28, of District Heights — face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to possess drugs for distribution, assault and false imprisonment. All three were ordered to be held without bond.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews