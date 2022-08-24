Three men who allegedly conspired to rob local pharmacies back on July 14 were indicted this month by a Calvert County grand jury.
The three men — identified as Malik Kajaun Rivers, 26, of Bryans Road, Shahid Malik Horne, 25, of Upper Marlboro, and Samuel Alston Spence, 28, of District Heights — face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to possess drugs for distribution, assault and false imprisonment. All three were ordered to be held without bond.
According to court documents filed by Detective Ed Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, during the early afternoon hours of July 14, deputies were on notice that a pharmacy in St. Mary’s County had been robbed. Shortly after 2 p.m. authorities received a call from a man that had witnessed two individuals matching the description of the St. Mary’s County incident enter the Walgreens store in Prince Frederick.
Yates stated that deputies Edwin Bradley and Cody Shoemaker were dispatched to the scene and entered the store.
“When they entered, Rivers charged at Deputy Shoemaker as he gave loud commands to stop and lay down on the ground,” according to charging documents.
Rivers tried to escape by running out of the store, according to Yates. Rivers was apprehended outside the store and a search revealed several stolen cough syrup medications, which Rivers had concealed within the compressive pants he was wearing.
Meanwhile, Bradley apprehended Horne inside the store without incident. Rivers and Horne were taken to the sheriff’s office.
Yates stated in court papers that several store employees and witnesses were interviewed at the pharmacy. Witnesses stated, “Rivers entered the pharmacy and jumped the counter with his face covered with a ski mask and COVID-19 mask, and hands covered by gloves.”
Horne, who was also masked, is alleged to have given threatening instructions to the pharmacy employees.
Yates stated in charging papers the employees “were in fear for their safety and complied with the instructions given by Horne to avoid being assaulted or killed. Witnesses did not notice the bottle of pepper spray that Rivers was holding during this incident.”
Spence, who had been driving a Ford Escape with North Carolina tags, was located in the area of Ponds Wood Road a short time later.
According to Yates, Spence had admitted to being in the area where the thwarted robbery occurred “but denied involvement. He initially claimed he came down from Prince George’s County to visit a friend and deliver for Door Dash.”
Spence was taken to the sheriff’s office for further questioning.
Yates reported that all three men waived their Miranda rights and were interviewed separately.
“Rivers confessed to entering the Giant Pharmacy in St. Mary’s and threatening employees there with pepper spray in order to steal promethezine with codeine,” Yates stated. The drug is known on the street as “lean,” according to Yates.
Spence told investigators he “was paid by another individual” to “drive Rivers and Horne around to steal lean from pharmacies.”
According to Yates, Spence also revealed the trio “canvassed another business in Calvert County that was deemed not worthy of a hit before arriving at the Prince Frederick Walgreen’s.”
To date, court records do not indicate any charges that have been filed in St. Mary's against the three men related to the alleged incident earlier in the day at Giant Pharmacy.
Prosecution of the state’s case against Rivers, Horne and Spence for the Calvert County incident is being handled by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney.
A pretrial conference for the three defendants is scheduled for Oct. 3 in circuit court.