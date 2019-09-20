The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early-morning fire Wednesday that damaged a 2005 Ford F-350 truck on Pardoe Road in Lusby.
The estimated damage to the truck is $4,000.
The truck’s owner was identified in a fire marshal’s press release as Thomas W. Bowen. The fire was discovered by a neighbor shortly after 4 a.m. There was no fire department response.
“The fire was the result of an unknown person intentionally igniting the interior of the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” the press release stated. “The vehicle was found abandoned in the area of 9120 Pardoe Road.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident which might aid investigators is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6835.
MARTY MADDEN