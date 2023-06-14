Brandon Turner

Turner

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

A 21-year-old Greenbelt man charged with critically wounding a Calvert County sheriff’s deputy and shooting at two other officers last December is asking his trial be moved to another county.

An attorney for defendant Brandon Alexander Turner initially filed the request for a change of venue with the circuit court in April. The request was amended and resubmitted earlier this week, according to court records.


  

