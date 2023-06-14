A 21-year-old Greenbelt man charged with critically wounding a Calvert County sheriff’s deputy and shooting at two other officers last December is asking his trial be moved to another county.
An attorney for defendant Brandon Alexander Turner initially filed the request for a change of venue with the circuit court in April. The request was amended and resubmitted earlier this week, according to court records.
Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R), Calvert County’s state’s attorney, subsequently filed a motion asking the court to deny the change of venue request. That matter and other motions in the case could be ruled on by a circuit court judge on June 20 when a motions hearing in the case is scheduled.
In her filing, attorney Michele A. Harewood of the region’s public defenders’ office affirmed Turner “cannot get a fair and impartial trial due to the pre-trial publicity, specifically the newspapers, broadcast media, social media and other forms of communication as a result of the shooting of Deputy [James] Flynt.”
Harewood further cited notices of the case and reports of Flynt’s ongoing recovery that are posted on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
The information highway wasn’t the only venue mentioned in Harewood’s court filing.
The filing also referred to small #FlyntStrong signs along Route 231 and Solomons Island Road and a “Flynt Strong” flag on Route 4.
In her amended request for a change of venue, Harewood alleged that Turner, who was transferred to Prince George’s County Detention Center “for his own safety” earlier this year, was held overnight in Calvert’s jail on March 13 after a case status hearing in Prince Frederick.
Harewood stated in court papers that she was told Turner “was being strapped to a chair for disciplinary reasons. Mr. Turner indicated he was referred to as ‘the sheriff shooter.’”
Harewood also alleged in the court document she was “turned away” by detention center administrators March 13 when she went to consult with her client.
In addition to seeking another jurisdiction for Turner’s trial, Harewood is also requesting an extension for her client’s medical evaluation.
Back in April, Turner pleaded not criminally responsible for the Dec. 17, 2022, shooting incident in the Walnut Creek subdivision of Huntingtown.
In January, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a 31-count indictment charging Turner with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use in a violent crime. Turner is facing other weapons and assault charges and traffic charges relating to attempting to elude police.
Flynt, who was shot in the leg, continues to recover at home.
In court documents, Detective Mike Mudd, who investigated the incident, stated Flynt was shot in his femoral artery and his femur was shattered. He was aided by deputies at the crime scene, taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and subsequently flown to MedStar Washington. While at the hospital, Flynt underwent several operations.
The state’s case against Turner is scheduled to go to trial next month.