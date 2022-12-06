Two men driving a car that had been reported stolen led police on a high-speed chase that started in Calvert County and ended in southern Anne Arundel. The incident occurred Sunday around 2:30 p.m., according to traffic citation data, and left a police cruiser hit.
According to Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Michael Contic, while on routine patrol in Prince Frederick he saw a Hyundai with non-functioning tag lights traveling northbound on Route 2/4. Contic followed the Hyundai and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle’s driver turned on the hazard lights, the Hyundai stopped and Contic stated in saw the driver and passenger switch positions.
In charging papers, Contic stated the vehicle then returned to the road and began traveling at a high rate of speed. That’s when a pursuit began.
The Hyundai, Contic stated, “continued northbound at a speed over 100 mph through a construction zone and business district.”
In the Owings area, Deputy Peter Aurich joined the pursuit while Deputy Samuel Grierson deployed stop sticks just north of the Route 260 bridge near the Anne Arundel County line. The stop sticks successfully deflated one of the Hyundai’s tires but the vehicle continued traveling. Contic stated he and Aurich attempted a “rolling roadblock.”
Contic said the Hyundai’s driver intentionally struck the driver’s side of Aurich’s marked cruiser. Aurich was not injured.
“The action by the driver caused the stolen vehicle to veer left off the roadway, then struck a tree and became inoperable,” Contic stated in charging papers. The Hyundai’s occupants then bailed out the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.
“The foot pursuit continued across the north and southbound lanes of Route 4 into a neighborhood located on Wrighton Road Lothian,” Contic stated.
The driver of the vehicle during the high-speed pursuit — identified in court documents as Michael Maurice Tilghman, 23, of Glen Burnie — was subsequently found hiding in a nearby barn. According to Contic, Tilghman was located with the help of “heat sensor equipment” utilized by the crew of Maryland State Police Trooper 2, which flew over the search area during the foot chase.
Aurich and Deputy Tyler Bowen apprehended the other suspect — identified as Trevor Albert Richardson, 20, of Baltimore — a short distance from the crash.
Tilghman was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment plus was issued nine traffic citations. The traffic violations include attempting to elude police, negligent driving, reckless driving and speeding.
He is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled for Dec. 29 in district court.
Richardson was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft and resisting arrest. He was issued two traffic citations, including one for attempting to elude police. Richardson posted $5,000 bond Monday and was released.
A hearing on the charges Richardson faces will be held Jan. 24 in district court.