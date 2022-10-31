Calvert County Sheriff's Office Building

Calvert County Sheriff's Office Building in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Two men are facing felony burglary and theft charges in Calvert County in connection with two summertime break-ins at jewelry store/pawn shops in Dunkirk and Prince Frederick.

According to court records, Robert Lee Brown III, 28, of Washington, D.C., and Ahmed Cesar Amador, 22, of Temple Hills were arrested on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, respectively.

