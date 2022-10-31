Two men are facing felony burglary and theft charges in Calvert County in connection with two summertime break-ins at jewelry store/pawn shops in Dunkirk and Prince Frederick.
According to court records, Robert Lee Brown III, 28, of Washington, D.C., and Ahmed Cesar Amador, 22, of Temple Hills were arrested on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, respectively.
Brown and Amador were charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft from $25,000 to under $100,000 and malicious destruction of property in connection with the early-morning break-in at Jewelry Exchange and Pawn on West Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk.
According to court records, Amador were also charged with felony burglary and Brown with attempted burglary on Aug. 10 at Calvert Pawn in Prince Frederick.
In charging documents filed by Detective Wayne Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Dunkirk incident, three perpetrators broke into the store, damaging window and display cases and removing merchandise. The incident was captured on a store video surveillance camera.
Wells stated in court papers Amador was “one of four in similar burglaries in multiple jurisdictions” between July and October. One of the burglaries occurred at a pawn broker’s shop in Suitland.
Amador was arrested at his home during a search and seizure warrant by authorities, detectives reported.
More arrests in connection with the Dunkirk incident are expected.
The Prince Frederick incident is being investigated by Detective Wyatt McDowell.
District court judges have ordered Amador and Brown to be held without bond.
District court hearings on the charges Amador is facing in Calvert are scheduled for Nov. 21.
Hearings on Brown’s charges are scheduled for Nov. 18 and Dec. 5 in district court.