A brother and sister are both facing home invasion and assault charges after a June 30 incident at a house in North Beach, police reported.
The suspects, identified as Treavon Lonte Jones, 25, of North Beach and Jasmine Monae Wynn, 27, of Waldorf, fled the area before police arrived. The three adults and two juveniles living in the house provided statements to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Detective Justin Livingston stated in court documents that one of the victims told investigators he was sitting in the living room when he “heard a loud bang on the front door” and “assumed it was his friend, who he was expecting and opened the front door.” Six or seven people were standing on the front porch. The victim said he recognized two people in the group — Jones and Wynn.
In charging papers, Livingston stated the group “pushed its way into the residence” and started punching the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. Others were assaulted during the fracas. When someone yelled that the police were on their way, the perpetrators fled.
No serious injuries were reported.
Wynn was apprehended during a traffic stop and Jones was apprehended approximately three hours later at a nearby residence. Jones initially gave a false name to police, Livingston stated in court papers.
Both Jones and Wynn claimed they had been assaulted by the victims earlier in the day.
“Jasmine [Wynn] admitted to entering the victim’s residence but only to break up the fighting,” Livington said.
Both Jones and Wynn were charged with home invasion, second-degree assault, committing a crime of violence with a minor present and disorderly conduct. Jones was also charged with identification fraud to avoid prosecution. Both were both released July 2 after posting $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing in district court is scheduled for Aug. 2.