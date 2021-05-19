Police in Calvert County have filed felony charges in connection with separate knife assaults that occurred late last week in the Prince Frederick area.
On May 13, Deputy Christopher Murphy responded to a residence on Sixes Road around 7 p.m. for a report of a 53-year-old woman who was allegedly high on PCP and threatening another house occupant with a large kitchen knife.
“Upon arriving at the scene, other deputies and I surrounded the residence and asked all to come outside,” Murphy stated in court documents. The deputy entered the house and confronted the woman, identified as Sonya Denise Jones.
“She was yelling, asking what was going on and acting hysterical,” Murphy alleged.
According to the charging papers, one witness told the deputy that earlier he “observed Sonya holding a knife and acting erratic while arguing” with another resident of the house.
A search of the house revealed PCP and alleged evidence Jones had been using it. Police were able to recover the knife.
Jones was charged with first-degree assault and controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. She posted $500 bond on May 15. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 14 in district court.
On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gray Court for the report of a domestic disturbance.
According to Sgt. Roscoe Kreps, a fight a man and a woman had resulted to injuries to both. In charging papers, there are reports that the couple grappled with a knife during the fracas.
Two minors were present during the incident, according to the female victim.
The male involved in the disturbance was identified as Darryl Lorenzo Briscoe, 31.
“After speaking with both parties, I determined that [Briscoe] was the primary aggressor and he was placed under arrest for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic assault in the presence of a minor,” Kreps stated in court documents.
Kreps also reported in court papers that Briscoe struggled with deputies from the sheriff’s office and detention center. He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.
On May 18, Briscoe was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 16.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews