An 18-year-old Lusby woman remains hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the face early Sunday morning during an attack on Golden West Way in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision, police reported.
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident that investigators believe was the result of an earlier confrontation at a Halloween party in Prince Frederick.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Dru Michael Sultzaberger and John Michael Anderson Wood, both 19 and both of Lusby.
Police allege Sultzaberger and Wood peppered a vehicle the victim and two other people were sitting in with rounds from Glock pistols. According to a statement of probable cause filed by Detective Edward Yates, Crime Scene Technician Kelsey Ward “identified 11 discharged shell casings on the roadway” and “recovered six spent brass 9mm casings with a rectangular impression from the firing pin. The other casings recovered can be described as five spent .40 caliber shell casings with a rectangular impression from the firing pin.”
Yates stated that this type of impression is commonly made on ammunition from Glock firing pins.
Both Sultzaberger and Wood were charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a minor, firearm use in a felony-violent crime and three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Sultzaberger and Wood are both being held without bond.
Yates stated the woman who was shot was able to tell investigators that she believed “Dru” to be one of the gunmen.
One of the other occupants in the Dodge Stratus told investigators they had been sitting in the vehicle smoking marijuana after leaving the party at a location on Sixes Road and parking outside the victim’s home.
The occupant told police “he witnessed a vehicle that he described as a light-colored passenger car drive by his vehicle very slowly.”
The vehicle’s lights went off as it was driven down a dead-end street within view of the Dodge. Minutes later, two males were seen approaching the Dodge.
“At least one of these suspects produced a handgun and began firing rounds into the vehicle.”
The driver told police he ducked and drove away from the area.
Noticing the victim was bleeding profusely, the vehicle’s two other occupants called police from a friend’s residence, Yates stated in court documents.
At the hospital, Detective Josh Buck interviewed the victim’s brother, who had admitted to also being at the party and also admitted he had a “verbal confrontation with Dru.”
Accounts in court documents also reported Sultzaberger “pointed the gun in the air and fired one round.”
Wood was soon apprehended during a traffic stop, court documents stated. Sultzaberger was arrested while walking toward a wooded area near his home.
Police said he was carrying a duffle bag which contained two loaded Glock handguns. “The firearms and ammunition were both consistent with the evidence recovered on the scene,” Yates stated.
In separate interviews with investigators, both Wood and Sultzaberger admitted to firing the guns at the Dodge.
“Sultzaberger denies knowledge that the vehicle was occupied,” Yates said in court documents. He also told police that after he and Wood returned to his (Sultzaberger’s) home, they heard from other friends who attended the party “that a friend that defended Sultzaberger was assaulted after they left.”
Preliminary district court hearings for Sultzaberger and Wood are pending.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information that could aid police in the ongoing probe is asked to call Yates at 410-535-2800, ext. 2161 or email at Edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY