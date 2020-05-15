Two die in Calvert crash

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Northern Calvert County, police reported. The crash occurred Thursday, at approximately 3:45 p.m. According to a Calvert County Sheriff's Office press release, members of the agency's Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the incident on northbound Route 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) in the area of Skinners Turn Road in Owings. Units arrived on the scene and discovered a black 2014 Dodge RAM pick-up truck overturned and off the roadway. Deputies located two adult occupants, who were unresponsive, and two additional adult occupants suffering from minor injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed the pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Route 4 and "for unknown reasons left the roadway," the press release stated.
Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Jessica Nicole Brady, 34, and Gerald Michael Fragman, 35.
The driver, identified as Christopher Morgan Hynson, 32, of St. Leonard, and the front seat passenger, identified as Kristin Carol Brady, 30, suffered minor injuries during the crash.
"At this time, vehicle speed, driver error, alcohol, and drugs appear to be contributing factors to this collision," the press release stated.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The roadway was closed for over three hours during emergency response and crash reconstruction.
Corporal Vladimir Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the events that lead up to the crash.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Bortchevsky at 410-535-2800 or via e-mail: vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN