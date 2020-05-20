Two die in crash, driver held without bond

Two Calvert County residents died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on northbound Route 4 in Owings, police reported. The driver of the 2014 Dodge RAM pickup truck was identified as Christopher Morgan Hynson, 32, of St. Leonard. Hynson and front-seat passenger Kristin Carol Brady, 30, of St. Leonard, sustained minor injuries.
Two backseat passengers — Jessica Nicole Brady, 30, of Chesapeake Beach, and Gerald Michael Fragman, 35, of St. Leonard — were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, “for unknown reasons,” the northbound pickup truck “left the roadway.”
A report posted by Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Riffe stated that both backseat passengers had been ejected from the truck, which had overturned just north of Skinners Turn Road.
According to court records, Hynson was arrested Saturday by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Aranda and charged with 12 criminal counts. The charges are two counts each of negligent manslaughter with an automobile, negligent automobile homicide while under the influence, homicide with a motor vehicle drugs, homicide with a motor vehicle controlled dangerous substance, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and criminally negligent manslaughter with a vehicle. Hynson is being held without bond.
A bond review was held Monday morning and did not change the defendant’s status. Hynson was issued four traffic citations for driving under the influence, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by CDS and negligent driving.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 17 in district court.
A court docket summary revealed Hynson has two pending misdemeanor drug cases in district court.
One charge was for a Jan. 20 arrest for CDS administration equipment possession and distribution.
In a Feb. 1 case, court records show Hynson was charged with altering a drug/alcohol test.
According to Rausch Funeral Home, Jessica Brady was the mother of one son and a graduate of Patuxent High School.
Investigation of the events that led up to the crash is being handled by Cpl. Vladimir Bortchevsky of the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bortchevsky at 410-535-2800 or by email vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov.
