Unknown arsonist torches home and barn

Firefighting crews were dispatched Monday night after a report of structures on fire at a location on Yoes Corner Lane and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reported a single-family home and a barn were discovered ablaze when crews arrived around 9:33 p.m.
“The incident involved two separate fires,” a deputy fire marshal’s report stated. “Both fires were determined to be deliberately set.”
No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $25,500.
A passing motorist discovered the fire and reported it to authorities.
According to St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Chief Thomas Buckmaster, crews from that company, along with personnel from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department “arrived and stretched a 200-foot attack line inside the [modular] structure and began extinguishing the bulk of the fire.”
The St. Leonard department’s rescue squad “performed a primary search of the residence. While units were extinguishing the trailer fire, command was notified of a small fire located inside a barn adjacent to the trailer.”
Buckmaster stated in his report that the barn fire was extinguished quickly.”
Other local fire companies arrived to assist in water supply and overhaul. The fire marshal’s office reported 30 firefighters fought the one-alarm blaze.
“The trailer has been unoccupied since 1983,” Buckmaster stated.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office identified the property owner as Jean Estabrook.
“The investigation is ongoing,” the fire marshal’s office reported.
Anyone who has information that might aid authorities in the investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6820.
