Vehicle rolls over after crash

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Body of missing man recovered
On Oct. 2 at around 5 a.m., Calvert County authorities received a call regarding an abandoned vehicle on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. According to Maryland State Police spokesman Ron Snyder, police began a missing person investigation and conducted an extensive search of the Patuxent River.
Boat crews from local fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police were involved along with MSP Aviation.
Around 4:30 p.m., police reported a body had been discovered in the Patuxent River near Myrtle Point in St. Mary’s County. At 5:18 p.m. NRP recovered the body, which was subsequently transported to the Office of the Maryland Medical Examiner.
Snyder told The Calvert Recorder that the deceased male had been identified, and it was confirmed that it was the same person who was reported missing earlier.
The man’s name is not being released at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
St. Mary’s man sought by police
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrant Unit reported Thursday that they are looking for Tracey Lee Creek Jr., 26, of Tall Timbers.
According to court documents, Creek failed to appear at a district court hearing in early September. On Sept. 6, a district court judge decided that Creek’s $10,000 bond was forfeited and issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The warrant unit reported Creek is wanted for drug possession, rogue and vagabond, and eluding police by failing to stop. The drug charges include two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana.
Creek is described as a black male, 5-foot-10 weighing 220 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Creek should contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Friendship man sentenced
On Sept. 30, Robert Michael Morris, 42, of Friendship was sentenced to 15 years in prison for controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute.
Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee suspended all but five years of the sentence and ordered five years of supervised probation upon Morris’ release. According to court records, a nine-count indictment was handed down by a grand jury in April, and in early September, Morris pleaded guilty to the single count of CDS possession with intent to distribute. The indictment alleged that Morris had been in possession of heroin and fentanyl when he was arrested in October by Maryland State Police.
Morris was represented by attorney Mark J. Palumbo. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer Morton.
Keychain taken from vehicle
On Sept. 23, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to the Park and Ride in Sunderland for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, someone stole a spare key fob from her vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $150.
Camper license plate taken
On Sept. 24, Deputy Derek Chrismer responded to Overlook Road in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, someone stole his license plate from his camper. The value of the stolen property is $300.
Crime Solvers offers rewards
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. Call 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN