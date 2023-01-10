The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Monday that a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with misconduct in office and engaging in sexual intercourse with a person requesting police assistance. According to a court summary, both charges against Cpl. James L. Wahlgren are misdemeanors.
Wahlgren, 53, of Port Republic is a 23-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.
A call by Southern Maryland News to Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) regarding the case was not returned by press time.
According to charging papers filed in Calvert County Circuit Court, the corporal’s sexual encounter with a woman identified in the documents as “J.B.” occurred at a hotel in Prince Frederick last March.
The court documents state that on March 8, 2022, “Wahlgren responded to J.B.’s residence in response to J.B.’s call to 911 requesting police assistance. On that date, Wahlgren transported J.B. to the hospital and provided J.B. with his business card, which included his office issued cellphone number.”
The court documents state that five days later Wahlgren received a call on his cellphone from J.B., who told him, “she and her husband were having a domestic dispute and requested police assistance at their residence.”
Wahlgren responded to the residence in a marked patrol car, the court papers state, and drove the woman to a nearby hotel.
“Wahlgren entered the hotel with J.B. and at approximately 10:35 a.m., entered J.B.’s hotel room,” court documents state. “While inside J.B. hotel room, Wahlgren engaged in sexual intercourse with J.B.”
According to a court summary the case is being prosecuted by Abigail Elaine Tisce, assistant state prosecutor. On Monday, a criminal summons was issued for Wahlgren.