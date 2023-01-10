Calvert County Sheriff's Office Cpl. James L. Wahlgren

Wahlgren

 SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Monday that a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with misconduct in office and engaging in sexual intercourse with a person requesting police assistance. According to a court summary, both charges against Cpl. James L. Wahlgren are misdemeanors.

Wahlgren, 53, of Port Republic is a 23-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews