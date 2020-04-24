Virginia man facing weapon and driving changes

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Virginia man facing drug, weapon, driving charges
On April 18, Trooper Moorman and Tfc. Natasha Rucker responded to Route 2/4 in the area of Cove Point Road in Lusby after receiving a report of a disabled vehicle. When the troopers arrived at the scene, they detected the smell of burnt marijuana and alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The troopers reported they then began conducting a probable cause search.
According to a police report, the troopers located a quantity of suspected marijuana and a loaded Glock 23 handgun. The driver of the vehicle was identified as William Albert Hairston Jr., 52, of Alexandria, Va.
According to court records, Hairston was charged with having a handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun on his person, loaded handgun in vehicle and handgun in vehicle. Hairston was also cited for driving while under the influence, driving while impaired, negligent driving and reckless driving. An MSP report indicated Hairston might also face drug charges. Police reported all controlled dangerous substances located at the traffic stop scene were packaged and processed at the MSP Prince Frederick barrack.
According to a court docket summary, Hairston was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 9.
Inmate served for failing to appear
On April 18, Senior Trooper Christopher McCombs went to the Calvert County Detention Center. McCombs served a warrant to Paul Leroy Chew Sr., 52, of Prince Frederick.
Chew was apprehended by police earlier that day and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Prince Frederick the previous day.
The warrant served by McCombs charged Chew with failure to appear in court on Nov. 16, 2018, on traffic charges.
On Aug. 15, 2018, Chew was charged by police with driving on a suspended/revoked license and failure to stop at a stop sign. Chew faces a June 24 district court hearing on the charges.
Public warned about investment schemes
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) is alerting investors to be on guard against an anticipated surge of fraudulent investment schemes.
The Attorney General’s Securities Division anticipates fraudulent investment schemes will rise as a result of the ongoing pandemic. “Scammers will be targeting investors, capitalizing on recent developments in the economy and preying on concerns about the regulated securities market,” said Securities Commissioner Melanie Lubin. “Investors must remain vigilant to protect themselves.”
In particular, fraudsters can be expected to develop schemes that falsely purport to raise capital for companies manufacturing personal protective equipment, including surgical masks and gowns, producing ventilators and other medical equipment, distributing small-molecule drugs and other preventative pharmaceuticals, or manufacturing vaccines and miracle cures. The schemes often appear legitimate because they draw upon current news, medical reports and social and political developments.
Scammers also will seek to take advantage of concerns with the volatility in the securities markets to promote “safe” investments with “guaranteed returns,” including investments tied to gold, silver and other commodities; oil and gas; and real estate.
Investors also can expect to see “get rich quick” schemes that tout quickly earned guaranteed returns that can be used to pay for rent, utilities or other expenses. These schemes also target retirees and senior citizens, falsely claiming they can quickly and safely recoup any losses to their retirement portfolios. Contact the Securities Division at 410-576-6365 or by using the complaint form found on the Maryland Attorney General’s website.
