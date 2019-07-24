A grand jury has indicted a Northern Virginia man on charges he forced a woman from her Prince Frederick home and drove her out of state before releasing her.
The incident, which occurred in early June, was investigated by the Maryland State Police. A Calvert County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment against the defendant, Henry Lee Kenner II, 32, of Alexandria, Va.
Kenner faces charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and crime of violence with a minor present.
Maryland State Trooper A. Kelly stated in court documents that sometime after midnight June 8 he responded to the victim’s residence on Sark Court. Kelly spoke with the victim’s 16-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter. They told the officer that Kenner — identified by the youths as the victim’s boyfriend — came to the home, asked to speak with their mother and the two began arguing. In a written statement, the victim’s daughter alleged that Kenner struck the victim with his fists and brandished an object in his hands. A neighbor told Kelly she was sitting in her car after returning from the store and saw “a man wearing all black pushing a female into a vehicle.” In a written statement the witness told police she heard the man say, “if you open the door again I’m going to kill you.”
The victim contacted her son by phone several minutes after being driven away from her residence. She stated she was “OK” and was with Kenner at a convenience store in Brandywine and would return to the residence in half an hour. The victim’s son told police the victim sounded like she was in distress.
Over an hour later, the victim again calls her son to say Kenner had dropped her off at Inova Alexandria Hospital. According to Kelly, the victim “advised she was in a scuffle with Kenner, and she has a cut on her hand.”
When Kelly arrived at the hospital an hour later, he observed the victim’s “left eye was bruised, and swollen shut, her top and bottom lips were swollen and bleeding to the point where she could barely talk and her right thumb was cut so deep that it required stitches.” In court documents, Kelly stated that the victim confirmed she was punched several times by Kenner, who then pulled out a large knife that resembled a machete.
She told the trooper that Kenner “cut her hand with the knife during the incident inside of the residence. However, she does not remember exactly how it happened.” The victim told Kelly “that once in the vehicle, Kenner began to drive erratically to Virginia.” After telling her captor that her hand needed medical attention, Kenner drove her to Inova “and left because he thought the police would show up and arrest him.”
Police were able to locate Kenner after the victim provided a description of his vehicle and a Linx database search. A warrant for his arrest was served the same day as the incident, a court docket summary indicated.
“It was determined by a criminal history check that Kenner has an extensive criminal history of domestic assaults, kidnapping and assaults with a deadly weapon,” Kelly stated in court documents.
Kenner, who is employed as a tour guide by a Washington, D.C.-based business, is being held without bond. He was being represented by public defender Luke Woods when the case was in district court. The state’s case against Kenner is being prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer L. Morton.
