A Virginia man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Sunderland last November was served a seven-count indictment last week, court documents stated. Police in Calvert reported the incident began inside the woman’s vehicle then continued and turned physical at her residence.
The defendant is identified as Jarrett Tyler Hangliter, 22, of King George, Va. Hangliter is charged in the indictment with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle and handgun on person. According to a statement of charges filed with the state court system, Deputy Andrew Crum reported that on Nov. 17, he responded to a residence on Dalrymple Road “for a reported burglary in progress.” When Crum arrived at the home, he was met by the victim, who said she had been assaulted by a male who had just fled the area on foot.
In the charging documents, Crum said the victim “was observed to have the look of fear and watery eyes when I first made contact.”
Along with Dfc. Robert Burggraff, Crum conducted a search of the area. A K9 unit was involved in the manhunt. Hangliter and an unidentified male who the victim said was with the accused were not located.
Crum summarized his interview with the victim, who gave her side of the story of the incidents which began after she picked up Hangliter and the other male at a location on Brickhouse Road in Dunkirk.
“She advised Hangliter had been drinking and was drunk,” Crum stated.
The verbal argument escalated, continuing outside a Sunderland convenience store. At one point, Hangliter began to brandish a black handgun, and he showed her the bullets after releasing the magazine.
Crum said the victim then exited the vehicle and went inside the store. She stayed there until “Hangliter texted her advising he left with his friend,” Crum said.
When she reentered her vehicle, the victim saw that her touch screen monitor had been damaged. Hangliter was waiting for the victim when she returned to her residence, Crum indicated in court documents. According to the woman, “Hangliter began to strangle her on her neck,” Crum stated. “She stated he grabbed her neck by his right hand. He then threw her down onto the ground.” The victim told the deputy “she could see the handgun in Hangliter’s front waistband.” The alleged attack ended when an older woman living in the house heard the commotion and was advised by the victim to call the police.
Crum stated in charging documents that he saw evidence of the physical attack. “I observed red spots with scratches and partial bruising on the left area of her neck,” said Crum, adding that the victim refused medical treatment. The deputy also discovered a quantity of marijuana, a weighing scale and a Glock in the basement area where the alleged assault occurred.
According to court documents, Hangliter, an automobile detailer, was served with an arrest warrant 10 days after the incident. He posted $5,000 bond on Nov. 26.
An initial appearance on the indictment charges is currently scheduled for March 2 in Calvert County Circuit Court. Records show when the case was initially the purview of district court, Hangliter was represented by Prince George’s County-based attorney Michael D. Lovelace. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael A. Gerst.
