A Charles County man is being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center following his arrest July 19 at a Prince Frederick residence.
According to charges filed by a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the accused — Keyan William Mitchell, 30, of Waldorf — violated a protective order prior to allegedly assaulting the female resident of the house.
According to charging documents filed by Deputy Nicholas Barger, the victim reported the incident at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. She told the deputy that Mitchell “became violent” after “someone had face-timed her from an unknown number” on her phone.
According to court documents, the victim accused Mitchell of pulling her off her bed, punching her in the head two or three times and attempting twice to strangle her with both hands. The victim told investigators that she was unconscious “for approximately two minutes,” according to the charging documents.
Barger stated in the charging papers that “there were multiple red marks” on the left side of the victim’s neck as well as bruises. According to Barger, the victim was given medical care by an emergency medical technician and was not taken to a hospital.
The sheriff’s office provided investigators with a copy of the final protective order the victim had obtained with Mitchell listed as the respondent. In addition to ordering Mitchell not to threaten or harass the victim, he was forbidden to enter the residence.
The victim advised Barger that “Mitchell was still at her residence and would fight law enforcement if they came.”
According to court records, Barger and Deputy Jermaine Mason went to the residence, gained entry and confronted Mitchell, who, according to charging documents, resisted arrest.
“I instructed Mitchell to stop resisting and to place his hands behind his back so he would not be injured,” Barger stated.
During the struggle, Barger used his taser on Mitchell, who tried several times to take it from the deputy, according to court documents. Despite several attempts, Barger was unable to subdue Mitchell with the taser.
A sheriff’s office K9 unit was dispatched the scene. The police dog struck at Mitchell’s left arm, and Barger was able to subdue Mitchell. “I provided approximately three straight strikes with my right first to his left side,” Barger stated in the charging papers.
Mitchell was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment of the injuries sustained during his struggle with the deputy and K9. He was then transported to the detention center.
Barger stated that his body camera was activated during the arrest.
After a July 21 review before a district court judge, Mitchell was ordered to held without bond. He has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, violation of a protective order and resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 20 in district court.