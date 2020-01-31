The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Wanted Anne Arundel man apprehended
On Jan. 22, Deputy Nick Buckler conducted a patrol check at the Fastop in Chesapeake Beach. Buckler reported that he observed Derwin Montel Jones, 24, of Harwood, who had an active arrest warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was detained, and a search was conducted by Buckler. The search yielded a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, two white pills suspected to be oxycodone and a small bag of marijuana. Jones was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. Court records show that in March 2017 Jones entered two Alford pleas in Calvert County Circuit Court for controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Jones was sentenced to five years in jail. He was served with his warrant for the charge of violation of probation Jan. 22 at the detention center, and additionally charged with CDS possession not marijuana. A court docket summary indicated Jones posted $10,000 bond.
According to court records, Jones is facing a March 6 hearing in circuit court on the violation of probation charge. A district court hearing on the latest drug charge is scheduled for March 23.
Drug bust made at traffic stop
On Jan. 24, Deputy Anthony Aranda conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road at Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. The driver, Michael Gene Newkirk, 30, of Lusby, advised he had an airsoft pistol in the backseat, as well as prescribed medication and syringes. Aranda removed Newkirk from the vehicle and a search was conducted. The search resulted in the location of two spoons, both with white and brown residue on them, as well as three used syringes, a cut straw and a rolled monetary bill. A search of Newkirk resulted in the location of a tourniquet, as well as a prescription bottle containing Newkirk’s prescribed medication, and pieces of an unknown orange-colored pill. Newkirk was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
According to court records, Newkirk was released on his own recognizance. He faces a district court hearing on the charges March 9.
Sheriff’s warrant unit seeks fugitive
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is requesting the public’s help in its search for Ambrose Matthew Kyler, 44, of Prince Frederick. According to court records, in March of 2019, Kyler pleaded guilty in district court to malicious destruction of property. The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred the previous July. Kyler was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of unsupervised probation.
According to a court docket summary, last August authorities filed violation of probation charges against Kyler. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 16 after he failed to appear in district court to answer for the violation of probation charge.
Kyler is described as a black male, 5-foot, 7-inches, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows Kyler’s whereabouts should contact either the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800, Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. The warrant unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Wallet taken
On Jan. 25, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. that day, someone stole a wallet from a purse. The purse had been inside the complainant’s vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $400.
Calvert County Crime Solvers seeks help
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN