The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Wanted man is charged with theft, false statement
On Oct. 9, Deputy Nikki Gilmore conducted a traffic stop on Horace Ward Road in Owings and discovered the tags on the vehicle were reported stolen through the Aberdeen Police Department. The driver of the vehicle gave a false name on the scene and was arrested and taken to the county jail, where he was identified as Jeremy Curtis Sessoms, 37, of Port Republic. Sessoms had multiple warrants through the Calvert County and Prince George’s County sheriff’s offices, as well as driving while revoked and suspended. He was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500, making a false statement to a peace officer and multiple traffic citations. his bond was set at $50,000, and a district court hearing on the charges will be held Nov. 15.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Oct. 10, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road at Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings. Calvert Emergency Communications advised the driver, Tasco Cassandra Plater, 50, of St. Leonard, had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Plater was detained, and a search of her vehicle was conducted, which yielded a silver spoon with white residue. Plater was arrested and taken to the county jail, where a correctional deputy conducted a search of her person, which yielded a folded dollar bill containing suspected cocaine, and a white piece of plastic containing suspected crack cocaine. Plater was charged with CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. She was later released on her own recognizance and has a Nov. 21 hearing in district court.
Pair arrested for theft, trespassing
On Oct. 10, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to the Prince Frederick Dodge Dealership for the report of suspicious persons.
The complainant advised there were two individuals walking around the lot with an impact drill. Upon making contact with Briane Baxter Kelley, 24, of Upper Marlboro and Cameron James Ronie, 24, of Odenton, deputies observed two Dodge Challenger rim and tire sets in the back seat of the vehicle. A search of Ronie resulted in 10 lug nuts in his back pocket, which Ronie advised belonged to the rim and tire set inside his vehicle. Deputies located a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot propped up with rocks and missing its driver’s side tires.
Kelley and Ronie were arrested and taken to the county jail where they were charged with theft $100 to under $1,500, trespassing on private property, malicious destruction of property $1,000, burglary fourth-degree theft, and rogue and vagabond. Both were released on their own recognizance. Kelley has a district court hearing scheduled for Nov. 13, and Ronie has a hearing on Nov. 20.
Man charged with drug possession
On Oct. 11, Deputy Stephen Bowlan conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of D Street and 26th Street in Chesapeake Beach. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, Bowlan observed an open beer can belonging to the passenger, Kenneth Wayne Sullivan, 57, of Chesapeake Beach. Calvert Emergency Communications confirmed Sullivan had two active warrants through St. Mary’s County.
Sullivan was detained. A search was conducted, which resulted in a white and blue pill crusher with a white powdery residue. Sullivan was arrested and taken to the county jail. He was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance. He has a district court hearing scheduled for Nov. 22.
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
On Oct. 12, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive in North Beach for a parking complaint.
Upon arrival, Bowlan made contact with the complainant, John Brian Bubner, 48, of North Beach, who advised his neighbor was parked in his spot. While deputies spoke with the neighbor, Bubner became disorderly. Bubner was arrested and taken to the county jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order of law enforcement. He was released on his own recognizance and awaits a Nov. 18 hearing in district court.
Man charged with trespassing
On Oct. 12, Deputy Jeffrey Denton was conducting a patrol check at Calvert Village Shopping Center in Prince Frederick when he was approached by a citizen reporting an intoxicated male lying on the sidewalk of Safeway. Upon arrival, Denton observed Joseph Frank Partonen, 56, of Huntingtown lying on his back on the sidewalk with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and an open container next to him. Partonen had been issued trespass warnings for this location in August 2013 and July 2017. Taken to the county jail, Partonen was charged with trespassing on private property.
He was released on his own recognizance has a district court hearing on Oct. 30.
Basement burglarized
On Oct. 9, Deputy Ryan Evans responded to Hill Top Drive in Port Republic for the report of a burglary.
The complainant advised sometime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. someone broke into their basement and stole multiple items. The value of the stolen property is $9,000.
Vehicles burglarized
On Oct. 9, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 9, someone entered their vehicle at their home on Foxtail Lane and stole money.
The value of the stolen property is $120.
On Oct. 9, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Willow Way in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that someone had gone through their SUV overnight, and contents of the center console were on the driver seat, and a Target gift card was missing. The value of the stolen property is $50.
On Oct. 9, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to Willow Way in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 9, someone stole from their vehicle.
Items from the center console were on the passenger seat. Value of the stolen property is $2. MARTY MADDEN