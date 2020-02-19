The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Warrant issued for indicted woman
According to police and court officials in Calvert County, a woman who is a co-defendant in an assault case is at large after failing to appear at a plea hearing on Feb. 10.
The defendant, Kristen Marie Hoover, 24, of Woodbridge, Va., was served a four-count indictment last October in connection with an incident that occurred on Sept. 15 at a Lusby residence.
Hoover’s alleged co-defendant in the incident is identified in court documents as Cordell Tyrone Sollers, 34, of Lusby. Sollers was also indicted in connection with the incident.
Hoover’s indictment charges her with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, and rogue and vagabond.
Deputy Howard Anderson reported in court documents that he responded to the residence on Lakeview Drive during the early morning hours of Sept. 15 and met with the victim “who advised he was assaulted by two individuals over cigarettes.”
Anderson stated in court papers that he saw “blood splattered on the kitchen door leading to the garage as well as on the floor of the kitchen.” Anderson stated the victim also had blood on his pants and arms, plus his left eye and nose were “very swollen.”
The victim identified Sollers and Hoover as the two who assaulted him. The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Sollers is being held without bond.
Hoover posted $25,000 bond after being served with her indictment papers.
Anyone who knows Hoover’s whereabouts is asked to contact either Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137 or the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Troopers serve pair of warrants
Troopers from Maryland State Police barrack U in Prince Frederick recently served bench warrants in violation of parole cases. On Feb. 4, Tfc. Shareef Lewis made contact with Walter G. Radtke, 30, of Prince Frederick, at the local MSP barrack.
A bench warrant had been issued for Radtke’s arrest on Dec. 19 for violation of probation.
In August 2017, Radtke pleaded guilty in district court to controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and sentenced to 45 days in jail.
The defendant was also given three years of unsupervised probation.
After being served his warrant, Radtke posted $100 bond and is awaiting a Feb. 19 district court hearing on the alleged probation violation. On Feb. 5, Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski and Trooper Linsay Woolman responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Virginia to extradite Christina Marie Robbins, 34, of Chesapeake Beach, for an active warrant through the MSP Prince Frederick.
On July 11, 2018, Robbins pleaded guilty to one count of CD possession not marijuana, an offense that allegedly occurred in June of 2017.
She was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of unsupervised probation.
Robbins failed to appear at an Oct. 15, 2018 violation of probation hearing. After she was returned to Calvert County, Robbins was released on her own recognizance.
She will have a violation of probation hearing in district court on March 6.
Motorists charged with marijuana possession
Shortly before midnight on Feb. 2, Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski stopped a vehicle on Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Rutkoski smelled burning marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search police conducted on the vehicle yielded a plastic bag, which police stated in a report contained marijuana, a metal grinder with trace amounts of marijuana and THC vape cartridges.
Driver Kimberie Allison-Marie Carre, 44, of Woodbridge, Va. and passenger Yahron Ondre Lewis, 42, of La Plata, were issued civil citations and released.
Troopers processed and packaged all marijuana and paraphernalia.
MARTY MADDEN