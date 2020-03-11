The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Warrant served at detention center
On Feb. 26, Tfc. Richard Marsch responded to the Calvert County Detention Center to make contact with Ambrose Matthew Kyler Sr., 44, of Prince Frederick, who had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick barrack. Kyler was located and served the warrant without incident. Kyler is being held without bond at the facility.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Kyler failed to appear in district court on charges of an arson threat and telephone misuse. The incident occurred Nov. 26. A new district court hearing has been scheduled for April 3.
Court papers also indicate Kyler is charged in an alleged incident that occurred Jan. 14 resulting in charges of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 plus rogue and vagabond. An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 17 and served on Feb. 26. The latter incident was investigated by Sgt. Roscoe Kreps of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Gas thief is at large
On Feb. 26, Deputy Ryan Evans responded to Skyview Drive in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between Feb. 23 and 25, someone siphoned gas from their vehicle. The value of the stolen gas is $25.
Lock it or lose it update — Unlocked vehicles burglarized
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday and Saturday, 19 vehicles that were reported to be left unlocked by the owners in the Richfield Station subdivision of Chesapeake Beach were entered and rummaged through. Investigators reported a majority of those vehicles had items stolen from them.
The sheriff’s office reported two of the vehicles had spare keys left in them and were stolen. No descriptions of the stolen vehicles have been released.
According to the sheriff’s office, no vehicles that were locked in Richfield Station were burglarized during the spree.
At this time, the sheriff’s office has no information on possible suspects. A police report indicated that there may be surveillance images available.
The sheriff’s office urges all citizens to lock their vehicles.
New MSP superintendent named
In late February, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the appointment of Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III to the post of superintendent of the Maryland State Police. Jones had been serving as the chief of police for the Maryland Transportation Authority prior to his new position.
In a press release, Hogan stated, “with a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning more than three decades, Colonel Jones has both the experience and the character to lead what I believe is truly the best state police organization in the nation.
I want to sincerely thank Colonel Jones for taking on this post at such a critical time. I also want to commend Colonel William Pallozzi for his steadfast leadership of the Maryland State Police over the past five years, and for his decades of dedicated service to the State of Maryland.”
MARTY MADDEN