Warrant unit reports one apprehension, three still at large
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Recently, the unit reported an apprehension and identified four individuals wanted on various charges still at large.
Christina Mae Fucaloro, 40, of Lusby was wanted on theft charges. Police reported that Fucaloro was apprehended. According to court records, on July 30 she was released on her own recognizance. She has a district court hearing for violation of probation scheduled for Aug. 28.
Jennifer Lynn Brady, 29, of Lusby is wanted for violation of probation in connection with a charge of driving on a suspended license. Brady failed to appear in district court last month.
Robert Bruce Sansbury, 41, of no fixed address is wanted for theft and child support.
Megan Marie Mathias, 34, of Chesapeake Beach is wanted for child support and driving while intoxicated. Mathias failed to appear at a district court hearing in June.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office — Sgt. Robert Selkirk 443-624-8241 or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers gives cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
marty madden