The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Warrant unit needs help in seeking fugitives
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit reported Oct. 8 that they are seeking the public’s help in locating individuals who failed to appear at scheduled court hearings.
According to court documents, Melvin Lee Mackall Jr., 42, of Huntingtown was scheduled to appear in district court on a charge of theft of $100 to under $1,500.
The alleged theft occurred Aug. 4, 2018, and was investigated by Dfc. Peter Aurich.
On Sept. 13, Mackall failed to appear in court, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Mackall is described in court documents as a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds.
According to court documents, Jeffrey Don Borgholthaus, 37, of Lusby was charged on June 18 with driving a motor vehicle on a highway with a suspended license and privilege.
The report stated Borgholthaus was stopped on H.G. Trueman Road by Deputy William Freeland.
On Oct. 2, Borgholthaus failed to appear in district court for a hearing on the charge, and his bond was forfeited.
The warrant unit reported on its Facebook page that Borgholthaus is also being sought by authorities for being in arrears in child support payments.
Borgholthaus is described as a white male who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of anyone eluding local police on an open warrant is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
For more information, go to the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
