Weapon, CDS, cash seized, one charged
On Jan. 31, Dfc. Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road at Cox Road in Huntingtown. Sampson made contact with the driver, Joseph Charles Guidotti, 37, of Huntingtown. Guidotti told him he did not have a driver’s license in his possession.
Guidotti exited the vehicle, and when he reached to his hip, revealed a large tactical knife that was concealed by his jacket. According to Sampson, Guidotti was then detained, and the other passengers were removed from the vehicle while a search was conducted. The search conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office yielded a total of 515 grams of raw marijuana, 501 THC cartridges, 38 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, and $3,067 in cash.
Guidotti was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams, dangerous weapon concealed and driving on a suspended license.
Guidotti was later released on $500 bond and has a preliminary hearing on the charges Feb. 28 in district court.
Anne Arundel man busted on warrant
On Jan. 29, Dfc. Timothy Rzepkowski responded to East Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings for a warrant service. Nathaniel Jon Aikin, 26, of Shady Side, was taken into custody by officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department for an active warrant in Calvert County.
According to court documents, Aikin was wanted for second-degree assault. The incident occurred Jan. 28, and a warrant for Aikin’s arrest was issued the following day. Rzepkowski took custody of Aikin and was advised by the defendant that he had two of his prescribed pills in his pocket, however, the prescription was left in his vehicle in Anne Arundel County. Aikin was taken to the county detention center where he was served with his warrants and charged with CDS possession not marijuana.
For the assault charge, Aikin was released after he posted $5,000 bond. He has a district court hearing on that charge scheduled for March 16.
On the drug charge, Aikin was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on March 12.
Drug arrest made at park and ride
On Jan. 30, Cpl. Marty McCarroll was conducting a routine patrol check in the area of the Dunkirk Park and Ride when he observed a suspicious vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, McCarroll observed the vehicle to be running, and a man identified in police reports as Charles Anthony Fortner, 20, of Sunderland, asleep in the driver’s seat. McCarroll stated in charging papers that he also observed numerous items of suspected marijuana and related CDS paraphernalia.
Fortner was removed from the vehicle by deputies and detained while police searched the vehicle, reportedly recovering a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, loose flakes of suspected marijuana, two burned portions of suspected marijuana cigarettes, and a glass smoking device. Fortner was arrested and taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
A court docket summary stated Fortner posted $7,500 bond and is awaiting a March 12 district court hearing on the charges.
North Beach vehicle reported stolen
On Jan. 30, Deputy Michael Lewis met with a complainant who was reporting a theft that occurred on 7th Street in North Beach. The complainant advised that sometime between 3:40 and 4:07 a.m. that day, someone stole a 2014 black Volkswagen Jetta from the home.
Warrant for man charged with theft
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating Rodney Scott Ireland, 55, of Owings. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, Ireland was charged with theft from $100 to under $1,500. Ireland was also cited for nine traffic violations that same day, according to court records. The defendant failed to appear at a Jan. 27 district court hearing on the charges and a bench warrant was issued.
Ireland is described as a white male with white hair, blue eyes, 5-foot, 9-inches, weighing 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800, Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Dog cleaning station damaged
On Jan. 28, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to Chesapeake Village Subdivision in Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that someone damaged one of the dog cleaning stations on Dark Star Lane. The value of the damaged property is $1,000.
Phone stolen at high school
On Jan. 29, Dfc. Christopher Fox was notified of a theft that occurred during school hours at Northern High School. The complainant told Fox someone stole an Apple iPhone as well money and a Maryland Identification card.
The value of the stolen property is $820.
