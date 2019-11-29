The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Woman arrested for drugs at detention center
On Nov. 22, Deputy Curtis Callison responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a controlled dangerous substance violation. Upon arrival, Callison was advised that Correctional Deputy John Hotchkiss had located half of a pill, suspected to be Alprazolam, in a brown paper bag containing other medications belonging to Brittany Ann Vega, 26, of Ridge.
Vega was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession with intent to distribute in a place of confinement. Court records show Vega posted $2,000 bond the following day and has a Jan. 22 hearing on the charges in district court.
Brass knuckles, drugs found on cyclist in Lusby
On Nov. 19, Cpl. Jed Harms was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Catalina Drive and Golden West Way in Lusby when he observed a male operating a bike in the middle of the roadway. After completing the traffic stop, Harms attempted to make contact with the male on the bike, Robert Allen Demarr, 34, of Lusby.
Demarr got off the bike and removed it from the travel lane and began to walk down Catalina Drive. Demarr quickly began to flee from the area, proceeding through the backyards of multiple residences, and ignoring commands to stop. After a brief foot pursuit, Demarr was detained and a search was conducted and Demarr was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, as well as three suspected Oxycodone pills. Demarr was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with concealed dangerous weapon, CDS possession not marijuana, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic citations. A court docket summary shows he later posted $5,000 bond. Demarr faces a hearing on the charges Jan. 23 in district court.
Unlicensed driver faces drug charge
On Nov. 21, 2019, Cpl. Mark Robshaw conducted a traffic stop in the area of Solomons Island Road and HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver, Timothy Travis Mackall, 19, of Prince Frederick it was determined by the officer that Mackall was driving without a driver’s license.
Robshaw also reported he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Mackall was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, which resulted in a large see-through bag containing suspected marijuana, police reported.
Mackall was arrested and taken to the county jail, where he was charged with CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams plus driving without a license, failure to display license on demand and failure to display registration card on demand. Mackall was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a Jan. 15 district court hearing on the charges.
Motorcycle reported damaged in Lusby
On Nov. 20, Cpl. Elvis Carter responded to Ottawa Drive in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Nov.19 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20, someone keyed their Harley Davidson motorcycle while it was parked in the back yard. The estimated value of the damaged property is $3,000.
BB gun damages window in Lusby
On Nov. 22, Deputy William Durner responded to Tomahawk Trail in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, someone shot a BB gun at their house, putting a hole through the outer window pane. The estimated value of the damaged property is $600.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.