Woman charged with theft scheme related to mail thefts

After local police executed a search warrant last week at a Prince Frederick residence, a woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly tampering with and stealing mail. According to a posted report from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect – identified as Landra Raquel Ledford, 46, of Prince Frederick – was charged with theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. Court records indicated the offenses leading to the charge were allegedly committed between May 16 and June 16.
“Tips led to a search warrant that was conducted at the home of Landa Raquel Ledford, where stolen property was recovered,” the sheriff’s office report stated.
A sheriff’s office blotter report issued June 16 advised that deputies had responded to “multiple reports in the Port Republic and Huntingtown areas. Complainants advised various pieces of incoming and/or outgoing mail were opened but were left in the mailbox or found discarded nearby.” Other mail and package-related incidents were reported June 9 on Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, June 10 on Sixes Road and Honey Cove Court, and June 11 on Adelina Road. Deputies also investigated a report of mail tampering and theft that allegedly occurred between May 31 and June 10 at a residence on Hidden Creek Road in Port Republic. A thief allegedly stole a package containing nearly $7,000 worth of prescription medication.
Calvert authorities are asking anyone else who may have had mail tampered with or stolen to contact Detective Jason Livingston at Justin.livingston@Calvertcountymd.gov.
Mike Martell, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, told The Calvert Recorder last week that in addition to notifying local police, anyone who believes they may have been the victim of mail tampering or theft should also notify the federal agency. The USPS’ 24-hour hotline is 1-877-876-2455.
Deputies served Ledford with a warrant last Thursday.
After being charged, Ledford posted $2,500 bond and was released, according to a court docket summary.
A court hearing date had not been determined at press time.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY