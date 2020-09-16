A Chesapeake Beach woman is facing felony charges in connection with a series of checks that were written and cashed, overdrawing someone else’s account.
According to a statement of charges filed by Cpl. Mark Robshaw, on Sept. 1 a woman contacted the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and reported she had received an email from the National Institute of Health Federal Credit Union regarding her overdrawn account. The woman told Robshaw that she rarely uses her credit union account for which she is the only person with access. The victim contacted the NIH fraud department and learned that the checks were cashed in early August and all three checks were made out to Michala Maryjane Kennedy, according to charging papers. The victim told Robshaw that Kennedy, 18, was related to her but was not authorized to use the checks. The checks totaled $625.
“In addition to the $625 of fraudulent withdraws, three $30 overdraft fees were charged to the account, for a total of $90,” Robshaw stated.
The victim told Robshaw she did not confront Kennedy about the alleged theft because she “is worried Kennedy will become disorderly. Kennedy has assaulted [the victim] in the past,” court documents stated.
A court docket summary shows a summons for Kennedy was issued Sept. 2. Kennedy has been charged with three counts of forgery of private documents, theft scheme $100 to under $1,500 and theft $100 to under $1,500. A preliminary inquiry regarding the charges is scheduled for Nov. 30 in district court.
Three plead guilty in ‘road rage’ case
According to a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, three residents of North Carolina entered guilty pleas Aug. 31 in district court in connection with a road rage incident that occurred April 21 on Route 4 in Dunkirk.
According to court documents, the defendants — identified as Merrilinn Drew, 27, and Hunter Riggins, 20, both of Weldon, N.C., and Michael Latroy Hawkins, 37, of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — were allegedly with the driver of a Honda at the Route 4-Ward Road intersection. Police reported the melee occurred in full view of passing motorists. “Several drivers stopped and called police,” the press release stated. “Another driver got out and broke up the fight.”
The driver of the Honda — Jacob Tyler Cliff, 23, of Crofton — pleaded guilty to affray back in July.
Drew, Riggins and Hawkins also pleaded guilty to a single count of affray. All four participants in the April incident received sentences of 90 days in jail, which was suspended plus one year of unsupervised probation.
“As a condition of their probation, they will have to complete 40 hours of community service,” the press release stated. “If they successfully complete probation they will not have a criminal conviction on their record.”
“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” said Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey, who prosecuted the case.
Court records show Riggins was represented by attorney Isaac C. Trouth IV. Hawkins was represented by attorney Andre M. Mahasa. Counsel for Drew was provided by an attorney from the local public defender’s office.
Savage man busted on drug charges
A Howard County man is facing drug charges following an incident that occurred Sept. 9 in Chesapeake Beach, police reported. According to a statement of probable cause filed by Dfc. Nikki Gilmore, she responded to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 260 and St. Andrews Drive.
“The 911 caller reported a silver truck had gone off the roadway into the median and struck a sign,” Gilmore stated. “When I arrived in the area there was no vehicle, however, a road sign warning drivers to merge ahead had been struck and destroyed.” Gilmore stated in court papers that “a silver piece of curved car part was left behind.”
Later that morning, Gilmore was sent to a location on Bayside Road on a check welfare call. “I observed a silver Chevrolet SUV parked in the parking lot out from McDonald’s,” she stated. “The vehicle had front bumper damage, a hole in the windshield, tree branches stuck on the roof rack and fresh grass stuck to both sides behind both wheels.”
Gilmore stated the vehicle was running and occupied by a man. “The male appeared to be asleep and was drooling,” Gilmore stated.
The occupant was identified as Caetano Juyaghin Quattlebaum, 40, of Savage. “Caetano said he had gone off the roadway on Route 260,” Gilmore stated in the charging papers.
Quattlebaum was asked to exit the SUV, which he did. The deputy observed him reaching under the driver’s seat for “something plastic” and put it in his pants pocket.
A search of Quattlebaum and the vehicle allegedly yielded a small plastic bag containing several small, round, blue pills. Also located were cash, a cellphone and “a cut straw with a powdery residue inside of it,” according to court documents.
After being checked out by emergency medical personnel, Quattlebaum was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. He was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and CDS possession paraphernalia.
In the charging papers, Gillmore stated the 26 pills found at the scene were suspected alprazolam.
After being held without bond, Quattlebaum posted $5,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN