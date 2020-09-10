Woman issued over 50 citations for ‘dangerous animal’
A North Beach woman was issued 57 potentially dangerous animal citations Aug. 31 by the Calvert Animal Control Division.
In documents filed in district court, Animal Control Officer Katy Rosche reported the citations and summons were served on the defendant, Sophia Ray Crane, 26.
Rosche stated in charging papers that on the afternoon of April 15 she was dispatched to the area of 13th Street in Chesapeake Beach “for the report of two dogs running at large and acting aggressively. There were approximately three witnesses during the incident that witnessed the dogs’ aggressive behavior towards humans and other dogs.”
When Rosche arrived at the scene she spoke with the male owner of the dogs. He surrendered of the dogs to Rosche, who transported them to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick.
Two days later, the man’s girlfriend, Crane, came to the shelter to reclaim one of the dogs. Ten days after that, Crane’s boyfriend re-surrendered the dog to the shelter. It was two days later that Crane returned to the shelter to reclaim the dog and when she did, Rosche served her with potentially dangerous animal paperwork for the dog.
Rosche reported in court papers that on the afternoon of May 18 she was dispatched to the area of Lawrin Court and Gail Drive in Chesapeake Beach “for the report of two aggressive dogs running loose. Two separate citizens called 911 in reference to two dogs running through yards and garages, lunging at people and their dogs.” Rosche was able to identify the canines as those belonging to Crane and her boyfriend. Both dogs were taken to the animal shelter and held pending a hearing of the animal matters hearing board.
The hearing was held June 17 and, as a result, the board left Crane’s dog on the potentially dangerous animal list but released it to Crane.
Rosche reported in court papers that on the afternoon of Aug. 12, she went to Crane’s home to check on compliance with the animal ordinance. While Crane was not home, Rosche, who spoke with someone at the house who was there during the compliance check, received a phone call from her later.
“Ms. Crane advised that she did not have to comply with any of the requirements because the potentially dangerous animal laws ... are not federal laws,” Rosche stated in court documents. “Ms. Crane advised she did not want animal control to contact her or come to her residence again and then she hung up the phone. On Aug. 28 I patrolled the area of Ms. Crane’s residence and did not see any evidence of potentially dangerous animal signs on the property. At this time I have not been provided evidence that Ms. Crane has complied with the requirements for her potentially dangerous animal.”
Rosche explained in court documents that compliance in this case would involve licensing the dog as a potentially dangerous animal, obtaining training from an approved trainer and posting potentially dangerous animal signs.
A preliminary inquiry into the matter is scheduled to be held in district court on Nov. 30.
Two county charter boat operators cited
Maryland Natural Resources Police announced Aug. 31 that six charter boat operators were charged with multiple fishing violations following a lengthy investigation into the use of limited fishing gear. According to a NRP press release, the investigation began in October 2019 in response to tips received by concerned citizens. During the investigation, police discovered several charter boats had violated the size and catch limit for striped bass, failed to use non-offset circle hooks while chumming or living lining in tidal waters as required in Maryland. Other violations were also committed.
Two of the cited charter boat operators are based in Calvert County.
According to court records, James Michael Harris, 73, of North Beach, was cited in Kent County for possession of fish where size cannot be determined, failure to comply with the pilot program, not keeping striped bass separate, striped bass mutilation, possessing striped bass less that 19 inches and six counts of catching fish with improper gear. In Calvert County, Harris was cited for failure to comply with the pilot program. Harris has a preliminary inquiry hearing in Kent County Oct. 2 and a similar hearing in Calvert on Nov. 23.
State authorities identified Harris’ vessel as Compensation.
In addition, according to court records, Jesse Charles Bolton, 38, of Dunkirk, was cited in Kent County for six counts of catching fish with improper gear and one count of culling striped bass. Bolton has a preliminary inquiry hearing in district court on Oct. 2.
State authorities identified Bolton’s vessel as Wild Goose.
According to NRP, if convicted of the offenses, first-time offenders face a maximum fine of $1,000 and second-time offenders face a levy of $2,000. Those charged also face the potential suspension or revocation of fishing privileges and removal from the pilot program.
Unsolved burglaries persist
On Aug. 26, Sgt. Thomas Phelps responded to Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 someone stole an orange and cream-color Trek Hybrid bicycle with saddle bags that contained various items. The value of the stolen property is $1,100.
On Aug. 26, Deputy Herschel Wilder took a report about a theft that occurred on Stock Drive in Lusby. The complainant reported that sometime between Aug. 23 and 26 someone stole a Shadow System 9 mm MR920 handgun and magazines. The value of the stolen property is $1,040.
MARTY MADDEN