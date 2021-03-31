The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. detectives responded to a robbery along the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail in Chesapeake Beach.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, a woman told members of the criminal investigations bureau she was walking alone on the trail near the Richfield Station entrance. A man walked past her, then turned around and approached her from behind.
He held the woman as he removed items from her backpack, then ran away, heading in the area of the Richfield Station neighborhood.
The suspect was described as a thin, white male of an average height, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with brown hair and a brown zip-up style light coat, imprinted with a dark letter “A” on the upper right chest.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at 410-535-2800, ext. 2765, or Joshua.buck@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN