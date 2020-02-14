The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Woman sentenced for drug conviction
On Monday, a Lusby woman who had pleaded guilty to one count of controlled dangerous substance distribution last October was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court.
According to a docket summary, the defendant — Jecee Leigh Pratt, 28 — received a 15-year sentence from Judge Mark Chandlee, who suspended all but one year.
Pratt was given five years of supervised probation upon her release from jail.
Additionally, Pratt was ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs totally, and follow all recommendations from Calvert Behavioral Health, court documents stated.
According to Pratt’s criminal indictment, which was handed down July 15, she was charged with the distribution of heroin on April 11.
A warrant for Pratt’s arrest was served by Dfc. James Bell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office two days after the indictment was issued.
According to a docket summary, Pratt was represented during the sentencing by private attorney Sonji A. Moore.
Convicted drug dealer sentenced
On Monday, a Baltimore man who court records show pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to distribute the drug fentanyl in Calvert County was sentenced in circuit court.
The defendant — Deon Lamont Jones, 29 — was sentenced to 20 years in jail with all but 14 years suspended.
Jones was given five years of supervised probation.
According to court documents, one Feb. 8, officers from the Calvert County Drug Enforcement Unit reported that Jones had been observed traveling to Baltimore City to purchase narcotics.
Police stated Jones was traveling in a 2008 Nissan without a valid driver’s license.
Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Jones’ vehicle in Huntingtown.
According to Dfc. Brian Pounsberry, Jones “had to be assisted to stop” at Old Town Road and Solomons Island Road about a quarter-mile after officers activated patrol vehicle emergency equipment. Pounsberry stated in court documents that a search of Jones’ vehicle yielded drugs and a large amount of U.S. currency.
Jones was represented at the sentencing hearing by private attorney Bradley T. Warby.
Woman charged with drug possession, theft
On Feb. 5, Deputy Bruce Sampson responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised they observed a female via surveillance place multiple items into her bag without scanning them, then exit the store. Sampson reported he located the suspect’s vehicle and made contact with Susan Michelle Furr, 32, of Dunkirk.
Furr denied stealing any items from Walmart and provided her receipt for Sampson to verify.
Sampson stated that he determined that items worth $46 were stolen and Furr was detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted by deputies.
The search resulted in the location of a pink first aid kit containing 18 suspected Adderall pills wrapped in a cigarette wrapper, which Furr could not provide a prescription for, as well as two additional Adderall pills located in Furr’s purse that had been emptied of their contents, Sampson reported in court papers.
Furr was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with theft less than $100, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Furr was released on her own recognizance and awaits a district court hearing on the charges March 23.
Jewelry taken from residence
On Feb. 6, Deputy Anthony Aranda met with a complainant at the sheriff’s office.
The resident was reporting a theft that occurred on Bentley Drive in Prince Frederick.
The complainant advised that sometime between Dec.18 and Jan. 26 someone stole four rings from a jewelry box located in a bedroom of their home. The value of stolen property is $5,100.
Equipment stolen from business
On Feb. 8, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Brothers Johnson Septic Service in Port Republic for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that sometime between February 6 and 8, someone stole the dash panel and master cylinder from one of their buses.
The value of the stolen property is $900.
Phone reported stolen at landfill in Lusby
On Feb. 7, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Ox-Bow Lane in Lusby for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that sometime around 2 p.m., someone stole their iPhone 8 Plus at Appeal Landfill in Lusby.
The value of the stolen property is $800.
Crime Solvers looking for help
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers with information do not have to leave a name with their information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, informants should immediately call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects on the at-large that the Sheriff’s office is currentl on the look for at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/ MARTY MADDEN