Terrance Kenneth Yancey

Terrance Kenneth Yancey

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A Calvert County jury has found a 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man not guilty of first- and second-degree murder. However, defendant Terrance Kenneth Yancey was found guilty of all other charges brought against him in connection with the shooting death last June in Dunkirk of Tyree Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale.

The list of guilty charges includes voluntary manslaughter. The verdict was rendered in circuit court Tuesday afternoon after the jury deliberated over five hours.


