A Calvert County jury has found a 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man not guilty of first- and second-degree murder. However, defendant Terrance Kenneth Yancey was found guilty of all other charges brought against him in connection with the shooting death last June in Dunkirk of Tyree Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale.
The list of guilty charges includes voluntary manslaughter. The verdict was rendered in circuit court Tuesday afternoon after the jury deliberated over five hours.
Judge Mark Chandlee, who presided over the seven-day trial, has ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Yancey will remain incarcerated on a no-bond status until he is sentenced. A sentencing date is pending.
Yancey didn’t deny shooting Richardson multiple times June 13 in the residence located on Lakeside Court near the Patuxent River. The defendant claimed he acted in self-defense.
Yancey, who was represented by attorney Robert Bonsib, was invited to the home by Autumn Anderson, the daughter of the house’s owner, on June 12. The two were sleeping in her bedroom, when around 3:30 a.m. Richardson, the father of Anderson’s son, walked into the bedroom.
Yancey, who carried an unregistered handgun, grabbed the loaded weapon — which was concealed under a pillow — and began firing at the shadowy figure that had walked into the bedroom.
Richardson was shot 16 times, including a dozen times in the back, according to an autopsy.
The trial, which began April 10 with jury selection, included testimony from several individuals in the house when the shooting occurred, Dunkirk residents who encountered a fleeing Yancey who eluded capture for nearly 24 hours, and over a half-dozen crime scene and forensics technicians.
Yancey testified during Monday’s proceedings. He was the only witness Bonsib called.
The defendant recalled meeting Anderson for the first time in 2019. She had been in a long-term relationship with Richardson since high school. That relationship appeared to be over a few weeks before the shooting incident.
“We started hooking up,” said Yancey of the budding relationship between himself and Anderson.
While he had never met Richardson in person, Yancey told the court he had received text messages from his rival that were “hostile” in nature.
Yancey testified in one message, Richardson stated, “When I catch you, I’m gonna blow you away.”
Noting he had several bad encounters, including being robbed at gunpoint when he was younger and having a coat stolen when was walking home from school, Yancey told the court he started carrying a gun for protection.
When he went to the Dunkirk house June 12, Yancey testified he believed Richardson and Anderson were no longer a couple.
However, Sheena Alston, the home’s owner, testified earlier in the trial that Richardson, who had lived there with Anderson, hadn’t removed all his personal belongings from the residence.
While Bonsib characterized his client as “scared out of his wits” and fearing for his life during the moments he was being confronted by a shadowy figure in the bedroom, prosecuting attorney Christopher Monte proposed a different scenario.
Monte’s case was built on several components — the smoking of marijuana and consumption of alcohol that preceded the incident, the number of shots Yancey fired, the trajectory of the volleys, a lack of concern after the shooting and the defendant’s flight from the crime scene.
“If you shoot someone 16 times, you intend to kill them,” Monte said during his closing statement.
He noted after Yancey finished firing, he asked Anderson, “Where’s my phone?”
After Yancey fled the scene a huge law enforcement manhunt enveloped the Dunkirk community, with officers from several agencies, K-9 units, helicopters and other resources employed. Residents were advised to lock their doors and stay in their homes during the manhunt’s onset.
Yancey’s flight, said Monte, “showed a consciousness of guilt.”
At some point while on the lam, the defendant threw away his gun. The weapon has never been recovered.
“Are these the actions of a law abiding citizen?” Monte asked the court.
Bonsib noted that Richardson had a gun in his truck and labeled him “an unauthorized intruder.”
As for his client fleeing the shooting scene, Bonsib said Yancey ran out of the house after he fired the shots and could not get back into the house.
“His actions were consistent with a scared young man,” said Bonsib.
In asking the jury to find his client innocent, Bonsib stated, “the constitutional mountain has not been climbed,” by the prosecution.
In addition to manslaughter, the jury convicted Yancey on four counts of reckless endangerment. In addition to Richardson and Anderson, two other people were in the house when Yancey was firing the gun.
Crime scene specialists confirmed that some of the shots that passed through Richardson continued traveling, breeching the bedroom walls and ending up in adjoining rooms.
For ditching the gun, Yancey was also convicted for altering physical evidence.