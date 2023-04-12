Terrance Kenneth Yancey

The trial of a 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man accused of murder in the shooting death last June of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at her Dunkirk home began this week at the Calvert County courthouse.

Defendant Terrance Kenneth Yancey is charged with gunning down Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale after he entered the bedroom where the accused was sleeping with Autumn Anderson.


