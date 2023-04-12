The trial of a 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man accused of murder in the shooting death last June of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at her Dunkirk home began this week at the Calvert County courthouse.
Defendant Terrance Kenneth Yancey is charged with gunning down Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale after he entered the bedroom where the accused was sleeping with Autumn Anderson.
The case is being presided over by Judge Mark Chandlee.
During his opening statement, Christopher J. Monte, prosecuting attorney, said Richardson was “met by a hail of gunfire” when he entered the bedroom.
Monte said Yancey shot Richardson 16 times, including 12 times in the back.
“The back of his shirt was riddled with holes,” said Monte, adding, “This was not done in self-defense. This was an execution.”
Monte also noted Richardson was not armed.
Court documents stated Anderson, who was Richardson's ex-girlfriend, told investigators “she was awakened with the sound of gunshots in her bed and visually seeing Terrance shoot" Richardson.
“He died in Autumn’s arms,” Monte said.
Defense attorney Robert Bonsib stated his client, during the middle of the night, encountered “an intruder, unexpected, unwelcome. He fires the gun to protect his family, himself.”
Bonsib told the circuit court jury that Richardson’s entrance into the bedroom where Yancey and Anderson were sleeping occurred at a time when there was “an expectation of privacy.”
In addition to Yancey, Richardson and Anderson, two teenagers were also in the house at the time of the incident.
After Richardson was shot, Yancey fled the residence and was on the lam for about 24 hours before finally being apprehended. The manhunt involved officers and resources from several law enforcement agencies.
Monte said Yancey ran and hid “because he knew he had committed a murder.”
“He ran from police because he was a scared young man,” Bonsib stated.
Both attorneys acknowledged there was bad blood between Yancey and Richardson, with Anderson being at the center of the dispute.
Richardson and Anderson are the parents of a young boy.
The incident in which Richardson lost his life occurred a few weeks after he and Anderson, who had been in a relationship since high school, broke up.
“He was jealous and angry,” said Bonsib, adding that Richardson, “was sending toxic messages to Autumn.”
The defense attorney stated Yancey had received threats from Richardson. During his opening statement, Bonsib showed the jury a social media picture posted by Richardson that depicted him with several guns.
Of Yancey, Bonsib stated, “He was the one trying to keep the distance.”
Bonsib said earlier this week that his client would be testifying during the trial, which is expected to last several days.
Yancey, who court records show had been employed as an audio technician, has been incarcerated since his arrest last June. The following month a Calvert County grand jury handed down an 11-count indictment against Yancey.
In addition to murder, Yancey was charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and four counts of reckless endangerment. Monte said the latter counts were worth noting, since the defendant put everyone in the house in danger when he fired multiple times.
In March, Yancey rejected a plea offer from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to enter two Alford pleas for voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.