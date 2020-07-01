CSM Board of Trustees appoints new members

The College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees, at its June 18 meeting, appointed Jay W. Webster of Calvert County as the board’s chair, and Shawn Coates of Charles County as vice chair, effective July 1 through June 30, 2021.
Webster was appointed to the board in 2016 and served as vice chair since July 1, 2019.
He is vice president and part-owner of Marrick Properties Inc., providing oversight to senior management, and developing and implementing creative strategic development for the homebuilders since 1984. Previously he was affiliated with Century 21 as Jay Webster & Associates Real Estate Sales in Upper Marlboro.
Webster has achieved notable recognition, including being named Realtor of the Year in Prince George’s County and 40 Under 40 by the Washington Business Journal.
He has served as president of the Rotary Club of Upper Marlboro, president of the Rotary Club of Southern Prince George’s County, president of the Prince George’s County Association of Realtors, chair of the Arbitration Committee for the Prince George’s Association of Realtors, and as regional vice president and as a member of the executive committee for the Maryland Association of Realtors. Webster has achieved Golden “R” and Life Member RPAC with the National Association of Realtors.
Webster’s community involvement has included serving on the Calvert County Hospice board of directors, including as president.
He chaired the steering committee for the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, which began accepting patients in 2010. Known as the “house that love built,” it is a six-bed residential home in Prince Frederick designed for Calvert County residents in hospice care who require more skilled care than those at home can provide.
“My wife Margie and I, as well as Marrick Properties, Inc., have been avid supporters of the College of Southern Maryland for over two decades,” Webster shared. “We understand the importance of having a vibrant, award-winning college right here in Southern Maryland..”
A senior leader in the United States government with more than 20 years of experience, Coates has served in leadership and management roles at numerous government agencies. Coates was appointed to serve as a trustee from July 1, 2018, through 2023.
He said he “proudly follows in his grandmother’s footsteps,” as CSM Trustee Emeritus Veronica Coates played a significant role in helping to guide this college when serving as a trustee from 1976 to 1993, including her five years as vice chair and two years as chair.
“It is a sincere honor to serve as vice chair of the CSM Board of Trustees,” Coates shared. “The students, faculty, and staff of this world-class institution are amazing leaders in our community. They each play a vital role in the continued advancement of our local community, our state, and our nation. Given the unprecedented challenges that our students are facing, CSM continues to provide life-changing opportunities for our students.”
Coates is an alumnus of McDonough High School in Pomfret.
He received master’s degrees in business administration and Information Science from North Carolina Central University, and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences and Systems from Morgan State University. Additionally, he is a graduate and senior fellow in the Excellence in Government Fellows Program, Partnership for Public Service.
He received an executive certificate with a concentration in public leadership from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Completing distinguished service as trustees are Theodore Harwood of St. Mary’s County and Lois E. DiNatale of Charles County.
Harwood served as trustee since 2010, completing three terms as chair and two terms as vice chair.
During his tenure on the board, Harwood served as Maryland Association of Community College liaison and on the Board Affairs Committee and the Academic and Student Affairs Committee.
DiNatale has served the CSM Board of Trustees for more than 10 years: 2009 – 2020. During her dedicated service to the college, she served on the audit committee, academic affairs committee, human resource and benefits committee, the nominating committee and the commencement speaker selection committee.
“Ted Harwood and Lois DiNatale exemplify excellence in board governance,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “Their commitment to CSM’s mission and students has set the standard for a high-performing board.”
Newly appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve CSM as trustees are Kenneth Abel of St. Mary’s County, Christy Lombardi of Calvert County, and Jose Gonzalez and Cordelia Postell of Charles County.
For information about the college’s leadership, visit https://www.csmd.edu/about/leadership/.