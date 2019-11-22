One might say that Calvert County is doggedly pursuing all things related to canines.
The county commissioners on Tuesday approved adding “potentially dangerous” dogs and other pets to the county ordinance in an effort to protect the public.
In addition, the board is set to consider Dec. 10 an ordinance that would protect dogs and other pets from being outside during extreme weather events.
Both measures were brought forward by the county’s department of public safety.
The first, which was approved 4-0 with Commissioner Mike Hart (R) absent, concerns “potentially dangerous” animals that have either had an altercation with or attacked a person, animal or livestock without causing severe injury, chased or approached a person in an “attitude of attack,” demonstrated threatening behavior or were determined by another jurisdiction to be potentially dangerous.
If such an animal is declared potentially dangerous, the owner or other adult would be required to keep it on a leash no more than 6 feet in length if leaving the owner’s property.
The animal would also have to be secured while on the owner’s property.
The animal would have to be microchipped within 15 days of being declared potentially dangerous, and a sign would need to be posted where it lives.
First, second and third violations of the ordinance would result in fines of $100, $250 and $500 a day.
The requirements and fines are more stringent and costly for owners of dangerous dogs.
Only one person spoke during public comment on the issue during a public hearing in October, according to public safety director Jackie Vaughn.
Crystal Dowd, the county’s deputy director of animal services, said cases typically would involve dogs, although the department has had one case of a cat that either bit or scratched someone.
An animal that bites someone or another animal could be declared potentially dangerous if the bite didn’t result in stitches, a broken bone or lacerations, for example.
Animal safety alerts
Also, on a Nov. 19 work session, Vaughn and Dowd discussed the county sending animal safety alerts when the National Weather Service issues weather alerts for the county.
The animal safety alerts would go out on the county’s website, social media sites, and in a press release via email.
“We want to make sure the animals are being taken care of,” Vaughn said.
If an animal control officer discovers that a pet has been left outside during an extreme weather event, the animal would be brought to the county animal shelter if the owner is not available or doesn’t have the means to provide shelter, Dowd said. A citation could also be issued.
Vaughn said the county may work with the Girl Scouts in building houses for pets of financially-challenged owners.
If an animal control officer is not working during a weather event, law enforcement could respond and notify animal control if necessary.
“We don’t get a ton of calls for animals being left outside, but this may spark more,” Vaughn said.