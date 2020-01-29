The League of Women Voters of Calvert County is joining leagues all across the country in honoring and celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the foundation of the “mighty political experiment” of granting women the right to vote.
This arduous struggle was championed by the suffragist organization known as the National American Woman Suffrage Association. With the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution granting women the right to vote in 1920, they established the League of Women Voters to educate and assist millions of women in understanding and carrying out their new responsibilities as voters.
Our own Calvert County chapter of the League of Women Voters was established on April 19, 1967, now marking 53 years of local advocacy and outreach to all voters, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation.
Active and engaged citizens are the hallmark of democracy! We invite every Calvert County citizen--Republicans, Democrats and Independents, men or women to join the LWV of Calvert County to make our democracy work. You can sign up at our website: www.lwvcalvert.org/get-involved.
We celebrate the tireless efforts of the LWV across the country to continue to strengthen and uphold the mission to empower voters and defend democracy, and champion government systems that are open, transparent, inclusive and equitable.