Times are changing, and that can be seen through our media before our very own eyes.
Gun control, Second Amendment rights, and discussion of what is best for our nation has been at large for the past few years due to the increase in mass shootings in our school systems. I am very passionate about this due to my own personal experience with these catastrophes.
One day I while I was still in high school, March 20, 2018, I started to hear lots of whispers and noticed that everyone was messing around on their phones in the middle of class. I had no idea what was happening until I asked my classmate sitting next to me. She said that apparently there was a shooter at Great Mills. Immediately, I took my phone out and started messaging and texting my friends who attend school there.
This event was traumatizing for those involved and even for those not involved. I spent many nights thinking. What if it had been at my school? What if that had been at my little siblings’ school? Those were a rough few weeks that made me really think about safety in our schools and gun control.
Legislation to be brought to the state House and Senate is very necessary in order to cover the gap that is currently present for rifles and shotguns. These weapons can cause just as much damage as a handgun. This bill pushes for background checks and precautions to be put in place to protect the general public. It allows people to transfer their guns to another, as well as sell their guns in a way that is good for everyone.