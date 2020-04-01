Ag Development Commission announces COVID-19 information resource portal

The coronavirus and the emergency measures put in place to combat it have touched just about every aspect of everyone’s lives, including farmers, just as they are gearing up for the spring season.
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission last week announced the launch of a COVID-19 information resource portal to offer a one-stop shop for regional farms and consumers to get information gathered from local, state and federal organizations regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the agricultural community.
“As we deal with the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves, the SMADC team is working hard to keep you informed and updated, as news and resources pertaining to the agricultural community surface,” Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC’s director, said in a release. “We have created a page on our website for both farmers and consumers to find relevant information and resources, and we hope its many links and connections will be useful.”
Resource links are organized into key support categories that will be updated frequently as new information is released, including general business and farm labor, small business relief programs, Maryland horse industry updates, food safety information, farmers market and CSA guidelines and Maryland Farm Bureau COVID-19 resources.
Additional resources offer information for consumers to help them find fresh, locally produced foods in Southern Maryland and around the Chesapeake Bay region. The SMADC portal links to a new interactive map, developed by Future Harvest and the Maryland Farmers Market Association, which highlights more than 500 farm destinations such as on-farm stores, farm stands and markets that have been designated as places to purchase local food and beverage items during the COVID-19 emergency.
While the SMADC office is currently closed to the public at this time, staff continue to work remotely to assist agricultural producers and others. All inquiries and additional agribusiness-related resources should be sent to info@smadc.com.
To view the COVID-19 resource portal, go to www.smadc.com/covid19/.