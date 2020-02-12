“Our diversity shall be our strength,” said 14-year-old poet, Jennifer Imani Luiru, during a reading of her published works at the Calvert County NAACP Breakfast Summit, hosted by the American Legion Gray Ray Post 220 in Prince Frederick on Saturday morning. Luiru received a standing ovation from the crowd of nearly 100 participants.
Calvert County Minority Business Alliance President Bryant Parker addressed attendees and recognized the contributions of local business owners, veterans, real estate agents, school board nominees, and area residents. “Your success is determined by your involvement with other people,” Parker said, noting the importance of community involvement in advancing the collective social welfare and financial goals of business owners and community members. Department of Commerce representative Lee Osberry advised the audience about the vital importance of being counted and represented in the 2020 Census. “Every year, the federal government allocates more than $675 billion in funding based on census data that is collected only once per decade,” Osberry said.
According to census data, for every Maryland resident that is not counted, the state loses out on nearly $18,250 over 10 years. Minorities, immigrants, veterans, individuals with disabilities, college-aged students and children under 5 are historically undercounted, population groups. The census bureau estimates that as a result of the historical underrepresentation of these individuals, the state of Maryland has incurred financial losses exceeding $26 billion. Funding for public safety, emergency planning, transportation projects, school construction, economic development, public health and supplemental government assistance programs are all determined, in part, by census data. “Overcrowding of schools, lack of adequate daycare providers, and limited resources available through government assistance programs can be alleviated by community participation in the 2020 Census,” Osberry urged. Residents can fill out a census form via mail, phone or online. Invitations will be sent, via mail, to households on or between March 12-20. Invitations will not be sent to P.O. boxes. Residents who use P.O. boxes can go to www.Census.Maryland.gov for more details. Addressing other issues of significant importance to the community, Jennifer Faulkner from the Maryland Department of Health presented information about the dangers of electronic cigarettes and vaping, and the League of Women Voters discussed updates regarding the upcoming elections. The breakfast opened with the pledge of allegiance and a prayer for leaders of the nation and Calvert County to make decisions that promote the inclusion and success of all people within the community.