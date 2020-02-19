Calvert County has a new deputy director of Parks and Recreation.
Bob Branham was hired Jan. 20 at a salary of $94,476. He replaced Tim Hepler.
Branham was recreation division chief for parks and recreation and has worked for the county for nearly 20 years.
He has 27 years of experience in the field with federal, state and local governments, a press release states.
Branham grew up in the Washington, D.C. area and has lived in Southern Maryland since the 1980s, county spokeswoman Sarah Ehman said in an email.
During his career, Branham was integral in creating and implementing the Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund that enables families in financial need to participate in Parks and Recreation programs and activities.
Parks and Recreation director Shannon Nazzal said Branham has been an amazing part of the department’s progress over the past few years.
Branham has a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Towson University and is currently completing a master’s degree in recreation and parks management at Frostburg State University.
Branham is also a member of the Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2020.
