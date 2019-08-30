A steadying voice

Calvert County administrator Terry Shannon speaks about the financial cycle in light of rumors of a pending recession at an Aug. 22 press conference. During a recession, Shannon said the county could potentially see wages start to moderate, the leveling off of income tax revenue, lower capital gains being realized, and possibly lower borrowing interest rates. “The economic flow, if you will, is very normal. You have expanding times. You have moderate times. You have expanding times. You have moderate times,” she said.