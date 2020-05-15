American Cancer Society Relay For Life going virtual

Cancer hasn’t stopped for the coronavirus, so neither has the fundraising for it, as the American Cancer Society Relay For Life will hold a virtual ceremony 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
The virtual event — the first in the organization’s 107-year history — will take the place of the annual fundraiser, which was set to be held the same day on the pier in North Beach.
And the ACS is asking for assistance to make this event one to remember.
“The need for funds is greater than ever,” said Nancy Miller, the American Cancer Society senior community development manager for Calvert County. “Cancer hasn’t stopped because of COVID-19. We’re just doing everything we can to try and keep the people who have been dedicated to helping us to continue to fight even though we can’t be together.”
Cancer survivors are invited to share photos and videos of themselves.
Videos should be vertical and about 30 seconds in length, with a few seconds pause at the beginning and end.
Submissions should also include the following format in which survivors state their name and how long they have been a survivor.
There will also be a luminaria ceremony — which usually consists of a votive candle placed in a paper bag — that will feature photos of loved ones battling the disease or lost their battle to it.
Photos should consist of the person holding a lit candle or luminaria bag with the name and photo of the person being remembered.
“It’s very important,” Miller said. “We want people to be aware that we’re still here and we’re still fighting for people out there who need our help.”
Send photos, videos or luminaria remembrances to CalvertRelay@gmail.com. To take part in the virtual ceremony, go to www.facebook.com/RFLCalvert.
For more information or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society, go to www.relayforlife.org/calvertmd.
College to hold magazine reading
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a special virtual reading of its “Connections” literary magazine 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Contributors will read and discuss their works that will be published in the Spring 2020 edition.
Attendance is free, but registration is required to receive a link and a password.
For more information or to register, go to https://csmd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvd-uspjkuGdSI6U7aD8w2dA4f_-t17gNz, to see the magazine, go to www.csmd.edu/connections.
MLW accepting workshops registration
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership for grades 6 to 8, Bridge for grades 7 to 9, Senior High for grades 9 to 12 and Advanced Leadership Seminar for students who have completed Senior High workshop.
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
MSAC seeks panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking applications from panelists to review the performing artist touring roster and grant applications through Friday, May 15.
Panelists will review applications remotely from June to July followed by remotely reviewing grant applications.
Panelists will receive modest compensation for the entire process, which includes roster application reviews and quarterly reviews, which will take about 2 to 4 hours per month.
For more information, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8GtQ-zLrVRMMkTMNWeq_AyO_NU_ze82qlmoQngsEKOWCVLg/viewform.
SMRFO to host meeting
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host Eric Packard, who will give a virtual presentation titled The Quarantined Angler 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Packard is a contributing writer to FishTalk Magazine who provides content covering kayak fishing, shoreline fishing and weekly reports with respect to his fishing in and around the Chesapeake Bay region.
Participants will need a laptop, desktop, iPad or smartphone to hear and see the presentation.
For more information on the meeting, go to https://smrfo.com/contact.
Freedom Hill to host horsemanship days
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will host Horsemanship Days noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
The program will include a tour of the farm, safety rules, basic horse care and safety, hands-on grooming, horse leading and a riding demonstration or riding experience.
Space is limited to 12 participants ages 5 to 18 and registration is required.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-horsemanship-badge-days-tickets-103545645814?aff=ebdssbeac.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
To be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.
To be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, May 31. The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Primary to be held primarily by mail
Calvert County Government and the Calvert County Board of Elections recently announced details for voting in the 2020 presidential primary election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
All active, eligible voters will be mailed a ballot to the address on record.
The last day to register to vote or change voter registration information, including political party affiliation, is Saturday, May 27.
To vote in the presidential primary election, mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 2.
Those who wish to vote in person may do so between May 21 and June 2 at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-2214 or go to elections@calvertcountymd.gov.
TBP accepting playwriting applications
Twin Beach Players is accepting applications for its 15th annual Kids’ Playwriting Festival through Sunday, May 31.
The six winners, who will be announced no later than Wednesday, July 15, will receive $100 awards and everyone will receive a commissioners’ certificate and coin.
The contest is open to all Maryland public, private or homeschooled elementary, middle school and high school students.
Each play will be read by at least three judges, and prizes will be awarded based on imagination and human values, as well as playwriting skills.
For more information, go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
JPPM holding visitor survey
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is holding a visitor survey that was designed to determine the needs and concerns of our visitors and to identify specific actions we could take to make everyone feel safe. It is not intended as a replacement for the CDC or State of Maryland guidelines. For more information or to take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjbR43nCPz3jDQxV2JcIl_6KsM3W4jxrJ4Qg0Iz-l6Kfwhag/viewform
P.F. master plan survey available
Citizens are encouraged to take a survey to help decide the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan. The input will assist Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning with its vision for the Prince Frederick Town Center, current challenges and other topics of importance regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center.
For more information or to see pertinent documents, go to www.CalvertCountymd.gov/towncenters, or to take the survey, go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egy6zq3uk7c0kyxv/a021kyk9wxx75h/questions.
Grant writing workshop planned
The National Funding Foundation will hold a live and virtual professional grant proposal workshop Monday, June 15.
The program is for development professionals, administrators, researchers, faculty, and graduate students. All participants will receive the National Funding Foundation’s Certificate in Professional Grant Proposal Writing.
Registration is required.
For more information, call 626-385-8211.
Energy assistance offered
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc. is continuing to process applications for housing counseling and energy assistance for residents in Southern Maryland.
“The pandemic has been devastating to families and communities nationally,” SMTCCAC President Michael E. Young said in a news release, “and our agency is committed to serving and meeting the needs of individuals and families locally.”
For housing counseling services, call 301-274-4474, ext. 274. For more information or for an application, contact 301-274-4474 ext. 200 or ohep@smtccac.org, or go to www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits.
Pump for the Bay challenge announced
The Environmental Commission is challenging residents to “Pump for the Bay” and a chance to be reimbursed up to $350 for their septic system pump-out or upgrade in 2020 as well as gift certificates and recreational passes.
Any Calvert County resident who hires a company to pump out their septic tank or upgrades to a nitrogen-removing tank through Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to enter.
The deadline for entry is Jan. 6, 2021.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PumpfortheBay.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County to hold drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
Schools host food distribution
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.