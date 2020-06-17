Annmarie Garden reopens with extended hours

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center recently announced new extended evening hours for the park, as well as the reopening of the Murray Arts Building and Fairy Lolly Creative Play Space.
New this summer, the sculpture garden will stay open until 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in order to allow guests to enjoy the park during the cooler hours of day.
The Murray Arts Building has also reopened and will feature a pair of summer exhibits; Bloom & Grow: Brilliant Botanicals and SHE: an expression of womanhood.
The exhibits feature the work of artists from Southern Maryland and across the country.
Visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.
The Fairy Lolly Creative Play Space has also re-opened to the public, though it will be restricted to 10 guests at a time.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, which is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Admission is a $5 donation, free for members.
For more information, call 410-326-4340 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Construction now underway on water line
Construction work is currently underway on a water line improvement project in Prince Frederick.
The project involves installing approximately 4,500 linear feet of 12-inch water line along the Prince Frederick Boulevard corridor.
The work is taking place on the northbound side between Allnut Court and West Dares Beach Road.
Construction is expected to last through mid-July.
Construction will then move to the area between MD Route 231 and West Dares Beach Road on the paved shoulder of the northbound lane.
Construction in this area is expected to continue into the fall.
Flagging operations will be confined to the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Andy Hipski at 410-535-1600 ext. 2342, or Andy.Hipski@calvertcountymd.gov.
CSM to host blood drive
The College of Southern Maryland and the American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
The blood drive coincides with the recent #SleevesUpMD challenge issued by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Maryland State Police, which asks all Marylanders to raise pledges for blood donations.
For more information, go to www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html, or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
Artworks@7th launches a new exhibit
Artworks@7th Gallery will host its June exhibit “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” through Tuesday, June 30.
The gallery will also hold soft openings 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 and June 27, outside the gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The wearing of masks is encouraged.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/).
Library reopens returns, curbside pick-up nears
The Calvert Library recently reopened its book returns for material drop-offs and will restart its curbside pick-up on Monday, June 22.
All previously checked out materials are due Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
SMRFO to host fish talk
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host a virtual fishing meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
The special guest will be charter boat Capt. Phil Langley, who will discuss summer fishing strategies.
The meeting ID is 889 6583 9444, and the password is 515058. To access the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88965839444?pwd=eUFxSzZ1cFNDa3J2WHdVbWlDRXRNUT09.
Commissioners to hold public hearing
The Calvert County commissioners will hold a public hearing 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, to consider and receive comments on a proposal to increase the county’s board of appeals members from three to five.
The board of appeals reviews applications for variances, special exceptions and expansion or replacement of nonconforming uses.
To participate in the meeting, call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257.
The meeting ID is 899 4188 8251 and press *9 to speak to the board.
Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, or comments can be sent to COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or mailed to the BOCC, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 2334 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or to watch a livestream of the meeting, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
MSAC seeking input
The Maryland State Arts Council is looking for feedback on whether to retain or change the name of the Maryland Traditions program through Wednesday, June 24.
MSAC began supporting folklife in 1974 with the Maryland Folklife Program, which was rebranded in 2001 as Maryland Traditions.
For more information, contact Chad Buterbaugh at 410-767-6450 or chad.buterbaugh@maryland.gov, or to take the survey go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekXB_d4tQYkDNS8Kn7BYC7yBMHRHhNyddlV-6RAQ6zhq17RA/viewform.
Recent cancelations due to COVID-19 virus
The following events were recently canceled because of the coronavirus:
• NAACP Annual Community Day scheduled for June 25 at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.
• The Chesapeake Beach fireworks display scheduled for July 4.
Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue and to display an American Flag for all to see.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a “Gone Without Me” grief support program 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The six-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse. There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23. For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
ACLT to hold trail challenge through June
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks. Participants receive a “Hike Local” decal and an ACLT neck gaiter with a $15 minimum donation. A donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, July 4.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in Maryland waters for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
CalvART to host clay exhibit
CalvART Gallery artists will host a virtual exhibit during which artists will explore a diversity of approaches to expressing their creativity in two and three dimensions in “The Versatility of Clay,” which runs through Sunday, July 5.
The exhibit will feature artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston showcasing their art and sharing their stories.
CalvART Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
MSAC accepting applications for artist awards
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize achievements by literary and media arts artists who work independently of an institution or organization.
The awards are accompanied by grants of $15,000, $10,000 and $2,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.
The MSAC is also looking for panelists to evaluate applications.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Film festival accepting submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is accepting submissions for the 2021 event through Wednesday, July 15.
Filmmakers who have already submitted films will not need to do so again.
There is a $10 submission fee per film, but no charge for those under the age of 18.
For more information, go to SMDfilmfest@gmail.com.
Bank to host calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar.
“Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived,” said Diane Hicks, senior vice president of director of marketing and communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years’ past.”
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their “People’s Choice” cover photo.
Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp
The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place. Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
County opens LinkedIn page
Calvert County government recently opened a new LinkedIn page to help residents stay connected. Citizens can explore the latest job openings, keep up with county projects, find news and updates, engage with county government and more.
“LinkedIn is an excellent tool to help further connect the county government with citizens,” Communications & Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo said. “It is an ideal platform for collaborating with industry experts and creating an open dialogue between the government and the public to strengthen relations within our community.”
The page also provides insight into the inner workings of county government and can be conveniently accessed anytime or anywhere on mobile devices via the LinkedIn app.
For more information, go to www.linkedin.com/company/calvert-county-government.
County rolls Out St@t Dashboard
Calvert County Government has launched a new interactive Calvert St@t dashboard to provide citizens with in-depth data on services and operations from all county departments and the board of county commissioners.
“We are pleased to offer Calvert St@t as a tool to make local government data more readily accessible to the public,” county Administrator Mark Willis said. “The data within this dashboard can be leveraged to help the county government and our community make informed, data-driven decisions. Our goal is to be transparent and use every resource possible to continue making our community an exceptional place to live, work and play.”
Some statistics included in the dashboard are total commercial and residential permits pulled each year,
number and types of animals adopted from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter each year, parks & recreation programs offered and attended, average annual unemployment rates and total number of county businesses and number of 911 calls received by emergency dispatch along with total call time.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Arbor Day offering tree ID book
The Arbor Day Foundation is offering a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process titled “What Tree Is That?” for a $5 donation to the nonprofit organization.
The book is a fun, easy-to-use tree identification guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species.
For more information, go to www.arborday.org.
County releases annual flood report
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces the release of the Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan Annual Progress Report.
The plan, which was adopted in 2011, includes the county’s flooding history, a description of flooding issues that impact the county, a flood vulnerability assessment, property protection measures and preventative measures.
The county participates in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System program, which requires the county to engage in activities that protect the 100-year floodplain, educate citizens and empower the community by providing 100-year floodplain information and data resources.
For more information about the county’s CRS program, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1926/Community-Rating-System, or to view the flood mitigation plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FloodMitigationProgressReport.
JPPM holding visitor survey
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is holding a visitor survey that was designed to determine the needs and concerns of our visitors and to identify specific actions we could take to make everyone feel safe.
The survey is not intended as a replacement for the CDC or State of Maryland guidelines.
For more information or to take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjbR43nCPz3jDQxV2JcIl_6KsM3W4jxrJ4Qg0Iz-l6Kfwhag/viewform
P.F. master plan survey available
Citizens are encouraged to take a survey to help decide the Prince Frederick Town Center master plan.
The input will assist Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning with its vision for the Prince Frederick Town Center, current challenges and other topics of importance regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center.
For more information or to see pertinent documents, go to www.CalvertCountymd.gov/towncenters, or to take the survey, go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egy6zq3uk7c0kyxv/a021kyk9wxx75h/questions.
Energy assistance offered
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee Inc. is continuing to process applications for housing counseling and energy assistance for residents in Southern Maryland.
“The pandemic has been devastating to families and communities nationally,” SMTCCAC President Michael E. Young said in a news release, “and our agency is committed to serving and meeting the needs of individuals and families locally.”
For housing counseling services, call 301-274-4474, ext. 274. For more information or for an application, contact 301-274-4474 ext. 200 or ohep@smtccac.org, or go to www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits.
Pump for the Bay challenge announced
The Environmental Commission is challenging residents to “Pump for the Bay” and a chance to be reimbursed up to $350 for their septic system pump-out or upgrade in 2020 as well as gift certificates and recreational passes.
Any Calvert County resident who hires a company to pump out their septic tank or upgrades to a nitrogen-removing tank through Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to enter.
The deadline for entry is Jan. 6, 2021.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PumpfortheBay.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County holding drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
Schools host food distribution
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.