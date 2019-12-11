The tree is up, the lights are strung, the topper is on and everything looks great, except for the fact there are some barren spots on the tree.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is here to help fill in those empty places with its annual Ornament Show and Sale, which runs through January.
“People come back year after year to find that one special ornament,” said Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center marketing director Joann Foltz.
The event, which has been running for more than a decade now, is a juried show that features hundreds of hand-crafted ornaments by more than 20 regional artists, many from Southern Maryland.
“I think especially this year we have a nice variety,” Foltz said. “We’ve had some new artists join us, and that’s nice because you can select from more traditional ornaments and a great variety of whimsical and unique ornaments.”
Ornaments are made from a variety of mediums, including plastic, shells, glass, paper and tin.
They range in price from a few dollars to upwards of $20.
Many are neutral themed, which means they could be kept out of the box of Christmas decorations.
“You could hang them around the house as a display year-round,” Foltz said.
The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 21; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. all other days through Monday, Dec. 23; and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Thre museum is closed Tuesday, Dec. 24; Wednesday, Dec. 25; and Thursday, Jan. 2, through Monday, Jan. 6.
For more information, call 410-326-4640 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
DNR offering ‘Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportunity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation.
A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams.
For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
Optimists holding tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There are more than 400 trees ranging in price from $35 to $170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club.
Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
Library to host Alzheimer’s group
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host an Alzheimer’s support group 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Get tips and support from other caregivers at the event, which will be facilitated by Jeannette Findley and JC Hooker. Registration is required. For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Library to host mobile health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The health center travels to under-served areas of the community to provide essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host computer awareness class
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a free KnowBe4 Training class 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The class will cover phishing attacks, online banking safety, malware, protecting your children online, and securing your home network. If you’d like to take the class on your own, use the link below and call the library for the password. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to CalvertLibrary.info or go to www.knowbe4.com/Homecourse.
Library holding art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations through Saturday, Dec. 21. Featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches). Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an At-Large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and At-Large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit contact information including background and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter is also encouraged.
New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31.
For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com or go to www.SMADC.com.
OOA to host census speaker Jan. 8
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m, with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting artwork from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons,” and deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. They must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
First place will win 15 trees, and second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov, or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform.