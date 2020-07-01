Annmarie Gardens to hold sea glass, craft sale

To accommodate the July 4 evening that is usually booked with barbecues and fireworks, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be hosting its annual Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell earlier in the day.
The market will feature more than 30 vendors selling handmade, homemade and homegrown items including skincare products, produce, treats, jewelry, home décor, clothing, soaps and candles, folk art, gifts and more.
“We were kind of excited before all of [COVID-19] began that it was going to be on this date,” said Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center marketing director Joann Foltz. “Normally, people would go to the fireworks on the island so they would be looking for things to do during the day, so we’re kind of excited.”
And Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be taking steps to ensure everyone’s health by spacing out booths more than usual, and face masks will be required when shopping at the booths.
“This is the perfect place because it is so open and I think people will feel more open being here because there is space so people won’t feel so crowded,” Foltz said, “and we’re going to do everything we can to make people feel comfortable.”
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“I think people are just ready to get out and have something fun to do,” Foltz said.
Admission to the craft fair is free, but there is a $5 admission for the sculpture garden, Fairy Lolly and the Murray Arts building.
For more information, visit www.annmariegarden.org.
Library reopens book return, pick-up
The Calvert Library has recently reopened its book returns for material drop-offs and restarted its curbside pick-up.
All materials that were checked out prior to the coronavirus will be due ack at the libraries on Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information or to reserve materials, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
CSM to host Transfer Thursdays
The College of Southern Maryland will assist students in navigating their futures 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
The free event will take place via Zoom, and registration is required to participate.
CSM campuses to close for holidays
The College of Southern Maryland campuses will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4 in observance of the holiday. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/.
Recent cancelations due to COVID-19 virus
The following events were recently canceled because of the coronavirus:
• The Solomons fireworks display scheduled for Saturday, July 4. The fireworks have been rescheduled for Sept. 5.
• The Chesapeake Beach fireworks display scheduled for July 4. Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, July 4.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in Maryland waters for recreational purposes.
All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide.
Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
CalvART to host clay exhibit
CalvART Gallery artists will host a virtual exhibit during which artists will explore a diversity of approaches to expressing their creativity in two and three dimensions in “The Versatility of Clay,” which runs through Sunday, July 5.
The exhibit will feature artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston showcasing their art and sharing their stories.
CalvART Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
Chautauqua Series to feature Brent
The College of Southern Maryland will host its Chautauqua Series featuring Margaret Brent 1 p.m. Monday, July 6. A question and answer period will follow.
The free virtual event will focus on the British noblewoman, who was the first woman in Colonial America to request to vote and the first woman in Maryland to receive a land grant.
The series will be posted on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel and will stay through Sunday, July 12.
For more information, go to www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for classes 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9.
Registration is required in order to attend Zoom.
MSAC accepting applications for artist awards
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize achievements by literary and media arts artists who work independently of an institution or organization.
The awards are accompanied by grants of $15,000, $10,000 and $2,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.
The MSAC is also looking for panelists to evaluate applications.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Film festival accepting submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is accepting submissions for the 2021 event through Wednesday, July 15.
Filmmakers who have already submitted films will not need to do so again.
There is a $10 submission fee per film, but no charge for those under the age of 18.
For more information, go to SMDfilmfest@gmail.com.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
Sawyer to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Curator Betty Seifert will discuss “Gertrude Sawyer: A Woman Who Builds” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
Kendi to discuss anti-racism book
Calvert Library will help host an online discussion by New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi 7 p.m. Monday, July 20. Kendi will discuss his book “How to Be an Antiracist” with Prince George’s Community College president Charlene M. Dukes, who is the first African-American woman to serve as president of the college.
The discussion will be streamed live on Crowdcast, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/Periscope.
For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/ibram-x-kendi-on-how-to-be-an-antiracist-tickets-110866502694.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
Bank to host calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar.
“Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived,” said Diane Hicks, senior vice president of director of marketing and communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years’ past.”
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their “People’s Choice” cover photo.
Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Nunalleo to headline Speaker Series
Francis Lukezic of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab will discuss the Nunalleo excavation and cultural preservation and collaboration in southwest Alaska’s rapidly-changing climate 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Speaker Series.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp
The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Bison hunting to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum assistant director Marieka Aksey will discuss bison hunting in northeast Wyoming 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Equestrian artifacts to headline Speaker Series
Sara Rivers-Cofield, who is the curator of federal collections for the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab, will discuss “Equestrian artifacts of the English tobacco colonies: Identification, manufacturing, trade and interpretation” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place. Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.