For anyone who is interested in technology, science and computers, the Ninth Annual Science and Engineering EXPO is a must-do.
The event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Calvert High School.
“This was sparked from the idea that engineering should be engaging and exciting and hands-on for the community,” said Yovonda Kolo, the supervisor of science and STEM for Calvert County Public Schools, who has organized the event with fellow teacher Erin Hitchman, “with an emphasis on students to explore STEM classes and STEM extracurricular activities as they progress through school.”
The first few events began at Calvert Middle School and Kolo said it attracted about 100 participants. Last year about 1,500 people stopped by the Expo.
The exhibits will showcase science and engineering programs by high school and some middle school students and are designed to be engaging for both children and adults.
“People can expect to learn about our programs, from biomedical to the engineering program to the computer science program, all of our STEM programs,” Kolo said. “And they can expect their kids to be really engaged and ask a lot of questions and the visitors to be engaged and explaining scientific concepts to students. It’s really just a family-friendly day of STEM learning.
The free EXPO will include robots, virtual reality stations, science and engineering projects, flight simulators, computer coding and catapults. In the Coding Zone, guests can play with small robots and Spheros and get a taste of scratch programming. There will also be hands-on science experiments, such as how to extract DNA, as well as a virtual reality area.
“It’s all about bringing everyone together to educate, excite and inspire everything related to STEM education,” Kolo said. “I call it the most wonderful time of the year.” There will also be some exhibitors from outside organizations such as the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and the Calvert County Health Department will put on a demonstration about the dangers of vaping and teach CPR.
“There’s a large variety of activities that are taking place,” Kolo said.
Upon arrival, youngsters will receive a card and can fill it up with stickers as they move about the different stations. They can then turn it in for a prize.
For more information, contact Kolo at 443-550-8026 or koloy@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Well work is currently underway in Dunkirk
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is advising citizens that a new well is currently being installed at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
Well drilling equipment and machinery will be present around the restroom and concessions area at the front of the park. The restroom, parking lot and small playground will be closed for approximately seven weeks and are expected to reopen in April. Temporary restroom facilities will be provided. Other park amenities and traffic will not be affected.
MFS, PWP offering free creek buffers
The Maryland Forest Service and Potomac Watershed Partnership are offering free buffers designed to assist homeowners who have a waterway on or adjacent to their property to create a streamside buffer of native trees and shrubs.
The kit includes 20 to 30 native tree and shrub bare-root seedlings approximately 1 to 2 feet in height in addition to fact sheets, planting techniques, proper maintenance and more.
The buffers are available to residents who have a drainage ditch, stream, creek, or river flowing through their property or live adjacent to such a waterway and for smaller landowners who are not eligible for agricultural cost-share programs. For more information, call county coordinator Brian Stupak at 410-535-1303 or go to brian.stupak@maryland.gov.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
MSAC seeking stories
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking stories about women in the arts regarding the contributions of women-identifying people who are artists, arts administrators, or cultural workers, or an exhibition, performance or project featuring women. The project is in conjunction with the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, an initiative announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.
For more information, go to msac.commerce@maryland.gov.
Singer Daly to play marine museum
Diane Daly will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
Library to host talk on watershed
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a free discussion titled How We Change our World 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The presenter will be Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
ACS accepting daffodil orders
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is accepting orders for daffodils through Monday, Feb. 24. Funds raised through the program support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other life-saving programs. The flowers will arrive in late March. Purchase options range from $10-$25. For more information or to purchase, contact Nancy Miller at 512-490-8764 or nancy.miller@cancer.org.
Hearing planned for transportation plan
There will be a public hearing to consider and receive comments on the proposed adoption of the Calvert County Transportation Plan at the county commissioners meeting 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick. The county adopted its first transportation plan in 1997, which established specific improvements to shape transportation and inform land-use patterns through 2010.
Written comments can be sent to BOCC, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, Md. 20678 or emailed to commiss@calvertcountymd.gov. Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 2356 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or to see the plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TransportationPlan.
Library to host talk on health of Bay
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a talk titled Chesapeake Bay’s Health & You 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Speakers Walter Boynton ad Larry Polsky will discuss the health of the Bay, how it impacts our health, and how we can improve things for all Chesapeake Bay watershed members.
A question and answer period will follow.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CCCW accepting outstanding women nominations
The Calvert County Commission for Women is accepting applications for the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards through Friday, Feb. 28.
Categories include advocacy, business leadership, service, and woman of tomorrow.
Nominees must be 21 years or older, or 20 or younger for Woman of Tomorrow.
Completed nomination forms must be emailed to CalvertWomen@gmail.com or by mail to Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30720/2020-CCCW-Outstanding-Achievement-Nomination-Form.
SECAC seeking nominations
The Calvert County Special Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for Calvert County Public School staff members who have made a difference through Friday, Feb. 28.
Nominations must be made by the parent, guardian, or the student, and there are four categories: Individual Special Education Staff, IEP Team, Related Service Staff, and Other Support Staff. Nominations should be for a staff member who has “gone beyond the call of duty” to make a child successful during the current school year.
An awards ceremony will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Calvert High School.
For more information or to fill out a nomination form, go to https://calvertsecac.typeform.com/to/bGGnWu
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children or assisting at special events.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
MSAC seeking art jurors
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking applications for jurors to review visual art and poetry submissions for the council’s “Women and Nature” exhibit through Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Jurors must be available to review submitted artwork online between March 5-12 and attend a conference call at a date to be determined to make final selections. Candidates must have experience in visual art, literature, and exhibitions and jurors will receive modest compensation.
The exhibit runs from April 2 to June 18.
For more information, contact Rosa Chang at rosa.chang@maryland.gov, or to fill out an application go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc9u5K5DPp3y1MQPQehKLDAiuWnNqHo-DKh2tsu7AZ5iwfSoQ/viewform
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1.
The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices.
For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
DNR accepting SAV feedback
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Fishing and Boating Services is accepting public feedback from a recent proposal for submerged aquatic vegetation.
Comments on the proposal will be accepted through Monday, March 2.
To see the proposal, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/regulations/changes.aspx.
Comments can be emailed to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov.
LWV to host voter registration training
The league of Women Voters of Calvert County will hold voter registration training 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Calvert County Library’s Prince Frederick branch.
Participants must be 16 years of age or older and registered voters.
Training will be conducted by the Calvert County Board of Elections and registration is required.
For more information, email lwvcc.votersvcs@gmail.com or to register go to www.lwvcalvert.org/events-1/voter-registration-training-4.
County to hold restaurant week
Restaurants will showcase their creative cuisine and offer delicious deals during Calvert County Restaurant Week March 5-12. The event will feature restaurants drawing on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. “Restaurant Week gives Calvert County restaurants an opportunity to shine just as winter is winding down and the spring season is beginning,” Director of Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in a news release. “This week-long event is a great way to help our economy and strengthen our community. We’re excited about it and hope people will check out a restaurant they’ve never been to before or support an old favorite.”
Patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form, or by posting a photo dining during Restaurant Week at one of the participating restaurants. Special fixed-price menus will be available at each location with both lunch and dinner options.
For more information, go to www.ChooseCalvert.com/RestaurantWeek.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.