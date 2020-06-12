Artworks@7th launches nature's way exhibit

As the weather continues to heat up and nature transitions from spring to summer, ArtWorks@7th Gallery celebrates that transformation with the opening of its newest virtual exhibit titled “Nature’s Way of Telling Us.”
The exhibit can be accessed on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“Our show calls to mind the beauty of the environment in which we in Southern Maryland live,” said ceramic artist Helene Vonnegut, who also does publicity for the gallery. “It will focus on the nature found in — the water, the birds’ migration, the garden’s response — all [of which] serve to inspire and warn to treasure and preserve that which we love.”
The exhibit, which runs through Tuesday, June 30, will feature an assortment of pieces in various mediums, including stained glass by Jeanie Rupard, ceramics by Candace Morrell, paintings by Davy Strong and Bruce Jones and woodworking by Anja Zander and Mary Gault.
The gallery will also hold soft openings with the artists and feature specially priced pieces every 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday throughout the month of June. Social distancing regulations will be in effect.
The gallery is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/.
Library reopens book return, curbside pick-up nears
The Calvert Library recently reopened its book returns for material dropoffs.
Materials that are returned will be quarantined for three days, and all previously checked out materials are due Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Construction now underway on water line
Construction work is currently underway on a water line improvement project in Prince Frederick. The project involves installing approximately 4,500 linear feet of 12-inch water line along the Prince Frederick Boulevard corridor. Work is taking place on the northbound side between Allnut Court and West Dares Beach Road. Work will then move to the area between MD Route 231 and West Dares Beach Road on the paved shoulder of the northbound lane. Construction in this area is expected to continue into the fall. Flagging operations will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Hipski at 410-535-1600 ext. 2342, or Andy.Hipski@calvertcountymd.gov.
Calvert Lions Club to host blood drive
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center, 98 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call Jim D’Amico at 410-610-9939.
DNR offering free fishing day for all
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp or registration on Saturday, June 13.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in any Maryland waters of Maryland for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
Hospice to host grief support groups
Calvert Hospice will host a pair of virtual grief support groups.
A grief support group for ages 13 to 17 will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, June 14, and one for adults will be held 5 p.m. Monday, June 16.
The support groups are free, but registration is required by 9 a.m. on the day of the support group.
For more information or to register for the adult group, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register for the children or teen group, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org.
Fowler to hold annual wade-in
Former state Sen. Bernie Fowler will hold his 33rd Annual Patuxent River Wade In 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The event will only be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JPPMMD/. Call 410-586-8501 or email jef.pat@maryland.gov.
CalvertHealth survey now available
CalvertHealth invites residents to fill out a survey that will help shape the future of health care through Monday, June 15.
The Calvert County Community Health Needs Assessment uses its findings to identify, develop and target CalvertHealth initiatives to provide and connect patients with the resources needed to improve upon health challenges in our community. For more information, go to CalvertHealthMedicine.org/Community-Wellness or to take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/CalvertHealth.
Optimists scholarship deadline nears
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is accepting applications through Monday, June 15, for three scholarships totaling $17,000. Applications are available at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings. Applicants must be county residents in the current graduating class of a public high school. For more information or an application, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.
CSM to host blood drive
The College of Southern Maryland and the American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
SMRFO to host fishing seminar
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host a virtual fishing meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Guest will be charter boat Capt. Phil Langley, who will discuss summer fishing.
The meeting ID is 889 6583 9444, and the password is 515058.
To access the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88965839444?pwd=eUFxSzZ1cFNDa3J2WHdVbWlDRXRNUT09.
MSAC seeking input
The Maryland State Arts Council is looking for feedback on whether to retain or change the name of the Maryland Traditions program in a survey that will be open through Wednesday, June 24.
For more information or to take the survey go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekXB_d4tQYkDNS8Kn7BYC7yBMHRHhNyddlV-6RAQ6zhq17RA/viewform.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
ACLT to hold trail challenge
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks.
A minimum donation of $15 minimum entitles each registrant to receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter. The donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
CSM to host blood drive
The College of Southern Maryland and the American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
The blood drive coincides with the recent #SleevesUpMD challenge issued by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Maryland State Police, which asks all Marylanders to raise pledges for blood donations.
For more information, go to www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html, or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
CalvART to host clay exhibit
CalvART Gallery artists will host a virtual exhibit during which artists will explore a diversity of approaches to expressing their creativity in two and three dimensions in “The Versatility of Clay,” which runs through Sunday, July 5.
The exhibit will feature artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston showcasing their art and sharing their stories.
CalvART Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
MSAC accepting applications for artist awards
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize achievements by literary and media arts artists who are working independently of an institution or organization.
The awards are accompanied by grants of $15,000, $10,000 and $2,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.
The MSAC is also looking for panelists to evaluate applications.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.