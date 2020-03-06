Spring is on its way and Artworks@7th is doing its best to usher in the new season with its new exhibit “For the Birds.”
The gallery will host an opening reception for the exhibit 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach.
“It does herald spring, and usually the ospreys start heading back around now, and everything’s getting ready to pop,” said artist Helene Vonnegut, who has a few pieces in the exhibit.
There are 18 artists in the exhibit, which includes about 30 new pieces from its artists.
“We are a very diverse gallery, and I think we have some of the most extraordinary talent in Southern Maryland, I really do,” Vonnegut said. “People here try new techniques and put their heart and soul into [their work]. It’s a wonderful gallery to be a part of.”
The exhibit will run through Sunday, March 29. ArtWorks@7th is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
For more information, call 410-286-5278 or go to www.artworksat7th.com.
CAASA to host Capitol Steps
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host the political satire troupe Capitol Steps 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Huntingtown High School. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $45, $35 in advance, $25 in advance for CAASA members and ages 13 to 18.
Proceeds from the show and silent auction benefit Project Graduation, an all-night alcohol-free and drug-free celebration. For more information, contact the CAASA Office at 410-535-3733.
MDOT closes road
Route 765 and Main Street at Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick will be closed to traffic through Friday, March 6.
The closure is part of the Solomons Island Road widening project. Motorists will have the option to use Commerce Lane to reach Route 2/4 and signs will advise travelers about the new traffic pattern. For more information, go to https://mdot-sha-md2-md4-fox-run-blvd-to-md231-ca413534-maryland.hub.arcgis.com/.
County to host baby shower
Calvert County will host a free community baby shower 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick Branch. There will be gifts for parents and babies, raffles including car seats and pack-and-plays, activities and light refreshments. For more information, contact 410-550-8050 or adamsd@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
ACLT to host annual meeting
American Chestnut Land Trust will host its annual meeting 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
All supporters are invited to attend the meeting, which will include discussions regarding the future of the ACLT as well as additional preservation efforts, facilities and infrastructure. An optional lunch will be served at noon. For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/annual-membership-meeting-luncheon-2/.
Library to host talk on suffrage
Calvert Library’s Twin Beaches branch will host a book discussion on women’s suffrage 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Call 410-257-2411 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
RWCC women to host meeting
The Republican Women of Calvert County will host a meeting 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at O’Gannigans, 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Guest speaker will be Doug Sayers, who is running as a Republican in District 5. For more information, text 443-624-0991 or email CalvertRWCC@gmail.com.
Republican men to meet March 9
The Republican men’s club will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Calvert Elks Club, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The featured speaker is entrepreneur and former Calvert County Commissioner David Hale.
The suggested contribution is $10 to cover food and room rental.
For more information, text 443-624-3659.
Children’s Aid to host financial talk
Children’s Aid, Inc. will host a free financial discussion 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch.
Financial Advisor Crystal S. Barker of Edward Jones Investments will discuss the benefits of 529 college savings plans and ways to simplify your spending and saving strategy. Registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Cindy Broderick at 410-257-0384 or cindy.broderick@edwardjones.com.
Public input sought on draft
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners is looking for public comments on the February 2020 draft of the Calvert County Transportation Plan until Tuesday, March 10.
The transportation plan will set a vision to integrate multimodal transportation planning with land use, historic preservation, open space and community facilities.
Citizens may email comments to commiss@calvertcountymd.gov or send them to Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Comments must be postmarked before the close of the record.
For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 2356 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or to see the plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TransportationPlan.
CCPS accepting job applications
Calvert County Public Schools is accepting employment applications through Tuesday, March 10. Positions available include speech-language pathologist, occupational therapist, school psychologist, school social worker, pupil personnel worker and special education teacher. Preliminary screening interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. For more information or to fill out an application, go to https://phl.applitrack.com/calvert/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Preliminary+Screening+Interviews.
Library to host U.S. Naval band
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a performance by the U.S. Naval Academy band Blues & Gold 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. The band performs classic blues and blues-infused music from artists such as B.B. King, Muddy Waters, and hits by Joe Bonamassa and Eric Clapton. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host talk on intuitive eating
Calvert Library’s Southern Branch will host a discussion titled Introduction to Intuitive Eating 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Learn how to re-frame your mentality, reconnect with your body, and nourish yourself in a caring and respectful way and a new way to approach your health and wellness that does not involve dieting and militant exercise.
The presenter will be Join Erin Jewell, a healthy living educator at the University of Maryland Extension Office.
For more information, call 410-326-5289 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to celebrate Elizabeth Cady
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with a living history performance of Elizabeth Cady Stanton 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Actress Mary Ann Jung will portray the leading figure in the women’s rights movement and 19th-century champion of women’s rights.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
County to hold restaurant week
Restaurants will showcase their creative cuisine and offer delicious deals during Calvert County Restaurant Week through March 12. The event will feature restaurants drawing on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences.
Patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form, or by posting a photo dining during Restaurant Week at one of the participating restaurants. Special fixed-price menus will be available at each location with both lunch and dinner options.
For more information, go to www.ChooseCalvert.com/RestaurantWeek.
Arc beneficiary of round-up program
The Arc Southern Maryland will be the beneficiary when customers round up their purchases at Sneade’s Ace Home Centers through Monday, March 16.
Sneade’s Ace Home Centers are located at 1750 Prosper Kane in Owings and 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, call 410-535-2413 or go to https://arcsomd.org/.
Mulch orders being accepted
The Huntingtown High School Band Boosters will accept orders for their mulch sale through Wednesday, March 18.
Customers can choose from three different colors or natural hardwood mulch. Proceeds will support the marching band.
Pick-up or delivery will be 8 a.m, to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
For more information, call 443-550-8833 or go to www.canesband.org/mulch-sale.html.
NAMI to host behavioral class
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Maryland will host a free six-week course for parents and caregivers of school-aged kids with behavioral health concerns beginning 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Allstate Building, 114 La Grange Ave. in La Plata.
Registration is required.
For more information, call Monique Owens at 301-747-5518.