The Calvert County Board of Education is currently accepting applications for its Citizen Advisory Committee.
The Citizen Advisory Committee provides a means for taking an active role in public education.
The committee reports directly to the Board of Education and serves in an advisory capacity.
The board conducts studies in areas of concern to the board of education, provides community insight into pending policies and board of education decisions, and discusses a variety of issues affecting school system operations.
The work of the committee is done in accordance with Policy No. 1210 and the corresponding procedures. The committee meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month during the school year.
Applicants must be residents of Calvert County and may not be full- or part-time employees of the school system.
Applications are due Sunday, Sept. 1.
To fill out an application, go to www.calvertcounty.education. For more information, contact Karen Maxey at 443-550-8006, or maxeyk@calvertcounty.education.