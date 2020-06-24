Boating safety should be followed always, not just in waves

The U.S. Coast Guard recently released its 2019 recreational boating statistics report, which revealed 613 boating fatalities nationwide.
That was a 3.2% drop over the previous year.
Alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and accounted for over 100 deaths.
The report also shows that in 2019:
• The fatality rate was 5.2 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels, which tied as the second-lowest rate in the program’s history.
• Property damage totaled about $55 million.
• Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed and alcohol use ranked as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents. Where the cause of death was known, 79% of fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 86% were not wearing a life jacket.
“It’s critical for boaters to wear a life jacket at all times because it very likely will save your life,” Capt. Scott Johnson, chief of the Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety at Coast Guard headquarters, said in a news release. “
Where boating instruction was known, 70% of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator had not received boating safety instruction.
The most common vessel types involved in reported accidents were open motorboats, personal watercraft and cabin motorboats. Where vessel type was known, the vessel types with the highest percentage of deaths were open motorboats (48%), kayaks (14%) and personal watercraft (8%).
Boaters are reminded to be responsible on the water and wear life jackets, take boating safety courses, attach the engine cut-off switch and get vessel safety checks.
For more information, go to www.uscgboating.org or to see the 2019 boating statistics, go to http://uscgboating.org/statistics/accident_statistics.php.
Library reopens book return, pick-up
The Calvert Library has recently reopened its book returns for material drop-offs and restarted its curbside pick-up.
All previously checked out materials are due Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Business relief grant deadline nears
Applications are due for those wishing to receive a Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund Grant to provide assistance to local for-profit and nonprofit businesses that have experienced adverse financial impacts or expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be available. Applications are due midnight, Wednesday, June 24, though the closing date is subject to change.
The grant may be used for expenditures related to business interruption or unusual expenses incurred due to the public health emergency. Repayment is not required for any funds received through the grant program.
For more information about the grants, email grant@calvertcountymd.gov or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund.
MSAC seeking input
The Maryland State Arts Council is looking for feedback on whether to retain or change the name of the Maryland Traditions program through Wednesday, June 24.
MSAC began supporting folklife in 1974 with the Maryland Folklife Program, which was rebranded in 2001 as Maryland Traditions.
For more information, contact Chad Butterbaugh at 410-767-6450 or chad.buterbaugh@maryland.gov, or to take the survey go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekXB_d4tQYkDNS8Kn7BYC7yBMHRHhNyddlV-6RAQ6zhq17RA/viewform.
Recent cancelations due to COVID-19
The following events were recently canceled because of the coronavirus:
• NAACP Annual Community Day scheduled for Thursday, June 25, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.
• The Chesapeake Beach fireworks display scheduled for Saturday, July 4. Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue and to display an American Flag for all to see.
Artworks@7th to hold soft opening
Artworks@7th Gallery will hold a soft opening for its “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” online exhibit 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
The wearing of masks is encouraged. The online exhibit ends Tuesday, June 30.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/).
DNR looking for fish feedback
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking for suggestions and ideas on the striped bass fishery through Tuesday, June 30. For more information about what is being considered and options for submitting comments, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/regulations/changes.aspx#sbitq.
ACLT holding trail challenge
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks.
Participants receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter with a $15 minimum donation.
A donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
DNR to offer free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp or registration on Saturday, July 4.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in Maryland waters for recreational purposes.
All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
CalvART hosting virtual clay exhibit
CalvART Gallery artists will host a virtual exhibit during which artists will explore a diversity of approaches to expressing their creativity in two and three dimensions in “The Versatility of Clay,” which runs through Sunday, July 5. The exhibit features artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston. CalvART Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
MSAC accepting artist applications
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize literary and media arts artists who work independently of an institution or organization. For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Film festival accepting submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is accepting submissions for the 2021 event through Wednesday, July 15.
Filmmakers who have already submitted films will not need to do so again.
There is a $10 submission fee per film, but no charge for those under the age of 18.
For more information, go to SMDfilmfest@gmail.com.
Sawyer to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Curator Betty Seifert will discuss “Gertrude Sawyer: A Woman Who Builds” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
Bank to host calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar.
“Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived,” said Diane Hicks, senior vice president of director of marketing and communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years’ past.”
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their “People’s Choice” cover photo.
Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Nunalleo to headline Speaker Series
Francis Lukezic of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab will discuss the Nunalleo excavation and cultural preservation and collaboration in southwest Alaska’s rapidly-changing climate 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Speaker Series.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp
The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Bison hunting to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum assistant director Marieka Aksey will discuss bison hunting in northeast Wyoming 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Equestrian artifacts to headline Speaker Series
Sara Rivers-Cofield, who is the curator of federal collections for the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab, will discuss “Equestrian artifacts of the English tobacco colonies: Identification, manufacturing, trade and interpretation” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place. Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.