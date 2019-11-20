The holidays are a time for giving, and a good way to do that might be to spread some cheer to children around the world with a donation to Operation Christmas Child through its Samaritan Purse program.
The program partners with local churches across the world to deliver shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items to reach up to 11 million children in more than 140 countries who are affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
“This is an opportunity to share a love of Jesus Christ with children around the world, and it’s an opportunity because these children may never receive a gift, ever,” said Kelly Reed, who is in her sixth year with the program. “Even if it’s a small gift or a simple gift, the more important gift is the gift of sharing the gospel with them. And it not only impacts the child, but it can also reach the family and the communities in the world where they have not heard the gospel.”
Last year, Southern Marylanders donated a total of 20,004 boxes, a considerable increase over the 17,629 they donated in 2018.
“I’m hoping we will be close to 2,000 shoeboxes,” said Kelly Reed, a central team drop-off leader and parishioner at Southern Calvert Baptist Church in Lusby, which has a congregation of about 325. “We met our [church’s] goal last year, which was 750.”
Those wishing to donate a shoebox should decide if it is suitable for a boy or girl and which age range (2 to 4, 5 to 9 or 10 to 14) and start with a large, eye-catching item such as an outfit, soccer ball or stuffed animal and add personal care items, crafts and activities, toys and an optional note. A list of items not to include can be found on the organization’s website.
Multiple locations throughout Southern Maryland will collect the shoeboxes during National Collection Week, which runs through Monday, Nov. 25.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” Operation Christmas Child regional director Eric Lapointe said in a news release. Calvert County drop-off locations are at:
• Southern Calvert Baptist Church, 12140 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby, from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; Thursday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 22; and Saturday, Nov. 23; 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
• Friendship Community Baptist Church, 37 Jewell Road in Dunkirk, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22; and 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25.
• Dunkirk Baptist Church, 11275 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; 12:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; and 6 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
For more information on packing shoeboxes, call 410-772-7360, or go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Bank hosts annual food, toy drive
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its ninth annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive through Dec. 6, in which nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch.
“The annual food and toy drive is a favorite tradition at Community Bank of the Chesapeake and brings us great joy in helping give to children and families in need during the holiday season,” Diane Hicks, Community Bank of the Chesapeake vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “We truly appreciate the community support. We encourage everyone to help make this our most giving year yet.”
The drive will benefit several nonprofit organizations. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank, and toys will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg.
Local bank locations are at:
• 10321 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
• 11725 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby.
• 200 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2265.
For more information, contact Stefanie at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com, or go to www.cbtc.com.
CMM named Giant bag recipient
Calvert Marine Museum has been selected as the November beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program. The museum will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Giant Food in Lusby throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to the museum.
For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com, or www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
TDR applications being accepted
The Calvert County commissioners and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board is accepting applications until Thursday, Nov. 28, for its Purchase and Retirement Fund program.
Through the program, Transferable Development Rights are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development. Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.The purchase price is $3,037 per TDR, and the county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted.
For more information, call Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336, or to download an application go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/2565/Purchase-and-Retirement-Option-PAR.
SCN to host workshop
Sustainable Calvert Network will hold a workshop on the status of and opportunities for land preservation 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Mount Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland. The newly adopted comprehensive plan has a goal to preserve the rural character of the county, its prime farmland, contiguous forests, cultural resources, and environmentally sensitive areas. Guest speakers will be Farm Bureau president Jason Leavitt, American Chestnut Land Trust executive director Greg Bowen, and Calvert County rural planner Ronald Marney will talk about the status of land preservation programs and how farmers can apply.
For more information, go to https://sustainablecalvertnetwork.com/
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Mobile Health Center from CalvertHealth 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The health center travels to under-served areas to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care. For more information or to view the full schedule, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
JPPM to host talk on great human race
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Bill Schindler, who will discuss “Augmented Reality: How we Transformed a Reality Show, The Great Human Race,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
The National Geographic series, “The Great Human Race,” represents an innovative approach to making television by merging reality TV with the interpretation of human evolution and experimental archaeology. Schindler will share his experience creating and co-starring in this production.
The lecture is the last of the season of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-8501 or go to www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html.
Hospice to hold festival of wreaths
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Festival of Wreaths 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
There will be entertainment, crafts, a visit from Santa and bidding on handmade wreaths. Guests can also make their own wreaths for a small charge. Sponsorships are available. Proceeds will benefit Burnett Calvert Hospice House.
For more information, call 410-535-0892 or go to www.calverthospice.org.
Libraries to close for Thanksgiving
Calvert Library branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Project Echo to hold Turkey Trot
Project Echo homeless shelter will hold its annual Turkey Trot 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at The Arc Southern Maryland, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The cost is $30 until Thursday, Nov. 21, $35 after, $25 for ages 12 and younger.
For more information, call 410-535-0044, or go to www.projectecho.net.
Optimists hold tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, Nov. 29, at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be more than 800 trees ranging in price from $35-$170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club.
Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
TBP looking for volunteers
Twin Beach Players is looking for volunteers to help with its “Closed for the Holidays” show, which will run weekends from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, go to
www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C49A9AF23A6FB6-volunteers1.
Library holds art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
PFC to host open meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host a free open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Topics to be discussed will be the latest economic developments, 2020 Census initiatives and expectations, and current and future parks and recreation initiatives. Guest speakers will be Director of Economic Development Linda Vassallo, Department of Planning and Zoning Large Range Planner Jenny Plummer Welker, and Calvert County Parks and Recreation Division Chief Bob Branham.
For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.